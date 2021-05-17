Bollywood actress Hina Khan excited for new song Pathar wargi, was seen donning top notch outfits in the song.

Hina Khan's ruffled peach mini dress is the most summery outfit you must have in your closet

Sharing glimpses of a few behind-the-scenes photos from the set, Hina Khan was spotted wearing a pink minidress. It had a ruffle design from the waistline and a plunging neckline making it a simple yet subtle dress.

To finish off this shiny and gorgeous look, she accessorized the look with matching flats and went for subtle, nude makeup keeping her wavy hair open.

The song was released on May 16. Composer B Praak and lyricist Jaani reunite with singer Ranvir for their heartbreaking next song Pathar wargi presented by T-Series. Starring Hina Khan and Tanmay Ssingh, the single is directed by Kamal Chandra who takes audiences through a gripping story, filled with both action and love in equal measure.

