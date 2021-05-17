Guide to: Summer fashion 2021





News of the recreation industry opening just in time for summer offers individuals an exciting opportunity to express themselves through fashion. With places to go, obviously prominent fashion trends have surfaced across Pinterest and TikTok. Here are the top trends I found and liked: Long, flowing skirts and dresses. There is a huge demand for midi skirts for summer, especially the Hawaiian floral designs and the sheer material. The likes of Kendall Jenner revolutionized this style with her House of Sunny Hockney dress which has now increased the demand for long skirts and dresses. These long skirts are perfect for a light outfit and a staple for a summer picnic or day at the beach. This piece can be paired with a crop top or camisole and paired with layered jewelry. I would recommend looking Depop for sustainable vintage midi skirts from brands such as Morgan De Toi to vintage New Look or Topshop. Hibiscus flower patterns Hawaiian flower patterns, especially the hibiscus flower, embody the fluorescent tropical essence of summer. While many of us won’t get the chance to go on a hot vacation, the vibrant pattern captures the vibrations of a beautiful tan and coconut scent body lotion. This trend emerged after Versace and Gucci showcased their version of Hawaiian floral prints on skirts and shirts. Still, it looks like the hibiscus flower has gained the hype, with the rise of hibiscus dresses (OMighty), crop tops (Amazon), and 3-piece bikinis with sarong (Shein). These brands are quick buys, but I would recommend doing your research on Ebay and Depop for a sustainable option. Depop vendors such as @OliveSimpson and @KikiHolmes sell the print at affordable prices while also offering trendy vintage pieces. Black I would probably say that the crotchet will be everywhere this summer. The influence of Tiktok users providing simple crotchet tutorials will result in many homemade crotchet pieces such as crotchet bikinis as well as many affordable small business pieces. The versatility of crotchet is endless, with countless colors and patterns. TikTok’s A-Line Dress is already very popular and due to its simplicity I will be trying out my own crotchet dress this summer! 70s fashion: The upcoming prints of the 70s reflect the free and expressive times of the era that Gen Z loved. The swirling and colorful patterns range from pastel sherbet colors to vibrant block colors such as yellows and oranges. This trend is perfect for a statement piece, I would recommend 70s-style flowy pants and button-down shirts that are perfect for covering up for the beach or as the night approaches. Zaras’ new Spring 2020 collection is a dreamy 70s moodboard and a great starter store for that style. Satin and lace camisoles While this trend has been around since 2020, lace and satin camisoles will never go out of style. That means they’re a great, timeless investment and a cute staple that goes with any outfit. The sheer lace and satin is perfect for avoiding wearing a bra with the Devon Lee Carlson and Kendall Jenner fashion sensations channeling the movement without a Cami bra. You can find excess quantities of this style on Depop with a simple tank search. I love sheer lace floral camisoles, especially colors such as hot pink, and @lovevie and @oliviagraceherring on insta are amazing influencers who often wear this style while providing sustainable small businesses to shop for these tops. Did you like this article? Learn more about Fashion from Life & Style: Golden Globes 2021: our top 5 best dressed Lockdown Fashion: one year later Holy Cow! Let’s talk about leather





