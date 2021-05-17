Kylie Jenner’s nude bikini is the swimsuit version of the nude dress





Kylie Jenner is no stranger to a skinny bikini. In fact, that’s the kind of thing he does. Whenever the Kar-Jenners go on a family vacation to a tropical location, the youngest of the clan adorns our Instagram feeds with a plethora of beach looks, many consisting of outrageous string bikinis and high-fashion accessories. That said, Kylie Jenners’ nude bikini is probably the most impressive yet, the Isa Boulder swimsuit was barely noticeable as I quickly scanned my feed. At first glance, I honestly thought she was naked. My bad, Kylie! Isa boulder is a brand known for its luxurious satin swimsuits, and it looks like Jenner has found her perfect shade. She paired her nude itty-bitty bikini with a Chanel pearl necklace and nothing else, citing her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, in her Instagram caption. My vibe right now, it’s just living life, she wrote. We are not all, Ky !! Jenner doesn’t give photo credits on IG, but I have a feeling Khlo is the photographer to thank for this masterpiece. I was waiting for this blessing, she commented, proving that she was either there when it was taken, or (at the very least) approved the changes in the group chat. Oh, to scroll through the sister Kardashian group chat just once. A girl can dream !!! As you can see, Jenners look is indeed nude.her naked, that is to say. The fashion world is finally starting to use the word dividing more cautiously, which I’m personally happy to see. A darker or lighter complexion woman looking for a nude swimsuit couldn’t buy Kylies’ exact choice and expect a similar look. When shopping for something nude, it’s all about considering what will complement your own skin tone. The result? A suuuuuper sexy look almost too hot for the Gram. Nothing screams Hot Girl Summer like a bikini that looks like nothing, so read on for some swimwear that perfectly matches this season’s nude bikini trend. Ideal when your vibe is just living the life! Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to people, and we only offer products that we think you will love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link in this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale. Phoebe satin top + Joni satin bottom The Jenners bikini is not available on the Isa Boulder site, but the High Phoebe and Stockings Joni are an alternative to the same brand of gorg, available in tons of shades. Ruffle Triangle Top and Tie Side Bikini Bottom Need something cheaper? This SOLY HUX jumpsuit is available on Amazon and is available in 41 COLORS, a few of which are great nude options. Lighter women can go for khaki, and anyone with a deeper complexion can choose between brown and pure brown. Ribbed High Cut Bikini Top + Cheekier Tie Bikini Bottom If you’re looking for another affordable option, Aeries’ new Ribbed Shine line has you covered! This High Cut Bikini Top and the Cheekier Tie Bikini Bottom are a great way to channel Jenners’ barely present look. Lee Lee Ribbed Pointelle Bikini Top + Cropped Bikini Bottom The L * Spaces Pointelle Rib collection offers another fun option if a satin bikini doesn’t seem practical to you and the Putty shade is perfection. Rock it Lee Lee top with the Lower court and take your own photo of fire for the Gram. You just live life!







