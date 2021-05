The Italian and German Fashion Chambers team to support emerging designers – WWD

MILAN – Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, or CNMI, and Fashion Council Germany have teamed up to launch the German Italian Fashion Experience, a long-running bilateral exchange project for emerging fashion designers from both countries with a focus on sustainability and the responsibility. In particular, the aim is to increase the visibility of talents in the German market and provide them with business opportunities through B2B meetings with retail experts and buyers. The project will run practically from June 8 to 11 on an eponymous website, where 10 independent brands per country will present their fall 2021 collections in a virtual showroom and through a fashion film. Designers will also participate in digital workshops and webinars focused on sourcing, distribution, branding and media in Germany. “Supporting emerging brands has always been a cornerstone of CNMI’s mission,” said Carlo Capasa, President of the Italian Fashion Chamber. “In these difficult circumstances for our industry, actively supporting emerging brands seems crucial as never before and the German Italian Fashion Experience 2021 offers an inimitable example of this commitment,” he added, highlighting how the initiative will enable designers to access an international site. public and will promote an intercultural exchange between young talents. “It is crucial for the future of the fashion industry to empower and promote the next generation of creative market players,” said Scott Lipinski, CEO of Fashion Council Germany EV. young talents, but also learn from their ideas and visions for the future of fashion. “ Italian brands that will be featured on the platform include Gentile Catone, Gilberto Calzolari, Apnea, Melampo, MRZ, Radica Studio, Tiziano Guardini and DassùYAmoroso, as well as accessories brands Amato Daniele and Michele Chiocciolini. The German cohort includes Antonia Zander, Buki Akomolafe, Julia Leifert, Lara Krude, Natascha von Hirschhausen, Nina Rein, Oftt and Working Title, in addition to accessory brands Faulhaber Products and Lutz Morris. The initiative was developed with the help of the Italian Trade Agency, or ITA, and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. To further support the business development of domestic companies abroad and promote the attraction of foreign investment to Italy, the ITA is currently planning to launch a ‘national brand’ campaign on a global scale with the aim of revitalizing the image of the country and support its export sectors. affected by the pandemic. As reported, earlier this year Capasa quantified the amount needed to restart the fashion industry, saying up to € 3 billion would be needed as part of an “immediate response” to support all small and medium-sized enterprises in Italy, many with fewer than 15 employees. In order to support emerging creators in these difficult times, the CNMI has previously launched other initiatives, including the “#TogetherForTomorrow” project to financially help and supervise young talents and a partnership with Milan Rinascente to offer 13 labels visibility and the opportunity to establish links with end consumers.







