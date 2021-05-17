This insanely popular Amazon t-shirt dress is on sale for $ 29

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share of purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Amazon’s Korsis dress is receiving rave reviews. (Photo: Amazon)

A pretty versatile and comfortable dress for $ 29? Yes, meet the Korsis dress.

That beautiful T-shirt dress has over 18,000 five star reviews and it’s on sale!

Designed for all-day comfort, the dress has a universally flattering A-line silhouette, fits freely over the body, and hits just above the knees. In addition, it is available in 33 different colors and prints. And he has pockets!

Pair it with sandals or sneakers for going out, slip it over a swimsuit at the beach, or layer it under a denim jacket or cardigan when the cold hits the air.

Originally $ 39 in sizes XS to XXXL, the dress was just reduced to $ 29 in multiple sizes and colors. That’s an amazing price for a dress you’ll wear all year round (just slip it on with tights, ankle boots and a leather jacket for the cooler seasons).

And if you have Amazon prime, you will benefit from free shipping, of course. Not a member yet? No problem. You can sign up for your 30 day free trial here. (And by the way, those without First always get free shipping on orders of $ 25 or more.)

Keep scrolling to read why Amazon shoppers love this top rated product Korsis dress.

Buy it: Korsis Women’s Summer Casual T-Shirt Dress, $ 29 (was $ 39), amazon.com

You will be the belle of the ball in this magnificent dress. (Photo: Amazon)

Comfort is the key

The fabric is soft and comfortable and the creases come out easily in the dryer. I am also very curvy and it looks good, wrote a happy buyer.

Another added: “It’s so comfy, has pockets, and I think it looks so cute regardless of your body type. So I’d buy five more!”

Flatter yourself

“Oh My Lanta, I have never had a more perfect dress!” a buyer declared. “So flattering, comfortable and easy. I’m amazed at how awesome this dress is. I honestly can’t say anything bad about it … very flattering and feminine.”

Raves another buyer: “Flattering and comfortable. Can be dressed up or down. … It fits well on the bust and generous on the stomach. Cute!”

A cool find

This dress is a real gift for me and my closet, ” shared a client. “It goes easily over my head, flatters my figure and moves enough to make me feel beautiful. I live in Florida, and our summers are hot, so this simple dress fits my lifestyle. Add a pair of sandals and I’m out of the door. “

Another intervened: “This dress is exactly what I wanted. I work in a school with no air conditioning and sometimes the rooms can reach 100 degrees. I need clothes that are as cool and professional as possible. This comfortable dress is perfect. It hides a big belly. and wide hips while flattering my chest and buttocks … plus he has pockets! “

The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

