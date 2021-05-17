Why Vivienne Westwoods 1981 Pirate Collection’s swagger resonates 40 years later





Forty years after Vivienne Westwood and Malcom McLaren staged their first fashion show, full of pirate looks, the swagger returned to the catwalks. Its present in the elegantly ripped dresses of Rick Owens (a nod to the Schiaps teardrop print perhaps) and in the fantasies of the high seas of Matty Bovans. The two boast of a flawed glamor that resonates at a time when many feel shipwrecked by the pandemic. A little searing bravado might be just what we need to keep the fight going. Westwood and McClaren showed Pirates about six months before the Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer’s wedding, and a few months after Adam Ant hired Malcolm McLaren for a post-punk rebranding. In a 1981 interview, the musician recalled that McLaren was fascinated by the 1980 film at the time. The Island, while Westwoods focused on 18th century dandies and Native Americans. All of these influences came together in a new look for Antand in the Pirates collection. I’m fed up with this new Puritanism, it’s been in England since 76. I think the children too are fed up with being seen as being all together in the gutter, dressing only in black and gray, being the Blank Generation, Ant told reporter Michael Watts. I like a little bit of color, a little bit of flash, a little bit of honor, a little bit of dash. The pop star wasn’t the only one who wanted to put on safety pins and t-shirts. The new romanticism, said Helen Robinson, owner of the famous PX boutique, is a reaction to the high-tech and harsh geometric lines of punk. I was fed up with it. In a 1981 article, critic Richard Buckley noted the shift from the punks’ anti-fashion and anti-hero stance to a more pro and lighthearted mood. The New Order, as it is sometimes called, he writes, revere fashion and embrace a new set of heroes. Extreme styles, outrageous proportions, and makeup for both men and women are all used to create a new attitude. And there were plenty of clubs to do it. To many, it seemed like the youthful energy that had made London the center of the ’60s swinging style had returned. We were making people understand that Britain still has something missing, I think anyway, mentionned Blitz host and Face singer Steve Strange in 1982. Worn by both men and women, there was fluidity in the New Romantic look, which also brought the sweetness back into fashion. We just spent 10 years re-assimilating the 1930s to the 1970s, Westwood said at the time. The 80s will be a technological era for which we must equip ourselves with a sense of human warmth from past eras of culture borrowed from the time of the pirates and Louis XIV. New times call for new models, but the need for connection is as great today as it was four decades ago. Here, we trace the evolution of the fashionable pirate look from 1981 to 2021.

