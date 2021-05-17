Big gold jewelry will be everywhere this summer CR Fashion Book

Instagram called … big gold jewelry is a summer must-have. It’s a bad time to prefer money. Oversized rings, seemingly 200-pound necklace chains, and stacked earrings are infiltrating social media and real life. Small, fast-growing businesses and established brands compete in style to keep up with the trend, often unable to keep anything in stock. Is minimalism quickly being replaced by a post-pandemic wave of maximalist accessorization?

In typical 2021 fashion, TikTok is a catalyst for the trend. Victoria Paris and Suede Brooks, Gen Z’s latest nominated style designers have successfully championed big gold jewelry. Their essential brand, Joolz by Martha Calvo, is worn or reproduced by just about everyone.

The celebrities also fell in love with the Instagram brand, with Gigi Hadid and Bad Bunny making several appearances in their necklaces. Splashes of color are added with a hint of the kitsch bead trend, becoming totally addicting. Excessive layering is inevitable and encouraged. Oh-so-maximalist.

Gigi Hadid wearing a big Joolz piece by Martha Calvo Joolz by Martha Calvo Bad Bunny sporting a Joolz flash piece by Martha Calvo Joolz by Martha Calvo

Lauren Rubinski, another trendy Instagram jeweler, takes on classic gold and kitsch with her own twist. Necklaces, bracelets and rings are either adorned with a fun, crude version of children’s building blocks to spell out whimsical sayings, or a timeless but XL version of the gold classics. Both bring a fun touch to any outfit.

Maybe you recognize her work frequenting the prop line of Man Repeller founder Leandra Medine Cohen or former VS angel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Lauren Rubinski is certainly making her mark in the Instagram jewelry space, which is no small feat. Fashion via social networks is more and more saturated day by day.

Man Repeller founder wears Lauren Rubinski necklace Lauren Rubinski Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Single Thick Chain by Lauren Rubinski Lauren Rubinski

For a more sober approach to the trend, Completed works and Alighieri jewelry curate a simplistic angle to the big gold. Alighieri’s designs follow a beautiful organic form, appearing by hand and incredibly individualistic.

Completedworks designs follow the trendy voluminous metallic formula, but through the use of finer strands of gold. The end result is an almost tangled look – that is, every necklace owner’s nightmare – but in the best possible way.

Of course, established luxury homes have their own specialties in gold. As this trend doesn’t exactly reinvent the wheel, labels like Versace and Louis Vutton have classics that fit together perfectly. Bella Hadid recently released the ultimate maximalist gold look in honor of Donatella Versace’s birthday, with jewelry that looks like a weightlifting workout (but so chic).

Louis Vuitton’s “Summer Silhouette” campaign features a stunning mega chain emblazoned with the legacy of supermodel Kaia Gerber. The style of the room’s house proves just how versatile thick gold can be.

On the catwalk, Givenchy and Schiaparelli have integrated very large metallic jewelry into their fall-winter collections. All of Schiaparelli’s ready-to-wear was adorned with gold-tone metal accents from head to toe, most notable being the organically shaped jewelry. All 35 looks worked in one thick room, each more to die for than the next. Cutting-edge maximalism meets surrealism.

Look 2 from Schiaparelli’s fall-winter 2021 collection Schiaparelli Look 15 from Schiaparelli’s fall-winter 2021 collection Schiaparelli

Givenchy’s approach to voluminous gold was ironically very sleek and modern. Classic, sparkling chains against neutral tones are straight out of our style dreams. Very wintery, but easily applicable to any summer look due to the chain’s timeless look.

Look 14 from the Givenchy Fall / Winter 2021 collection Givenchy Look 39 from the Givenchy Fall / Winter 2021 collection Givenchy

Whether it’s streetwear, beach, or Met Gala glamor, this is the look you crave in summer 2021, the big gold can apply. Embrace your maximalist dreams and indulge in the exaggeration.