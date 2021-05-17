Zoey Deutch, Cynthia Erivo, Jurnee Smollett and other best dressed stars of the week

It’s hard to envision a springtime dressing without getting a little romantic. Pieces with an emotional resonance are especially relevant during the season, filled with flowers, warm weather and good vibes. This year, spring also serves as a re-emergence time where many step outside for the first time in months and embrace fantasy accordingly. Last week, celebrities embodied this vibe through pieces with bohemian references and seductive flashbacks.

Emily Ratajakowski is never without an eye-catching outfit. The model star swapped her bodycon dresses and athletic wear for Sofia the Labels’ delicate Palermo dress when she stepped out for a walk in Manhattan this weekend. With its ruffled skirt, jacket sleeves and vaporous cotton, the look was designed for sunny days and has become an it-item on Instagram. Instead of mirroring the style seen online, Ratajakowski changed things up, removed the belt, added sneakers and took things in a relaxed direction.

Elsewhere, flowers take precedence. Zoey Deutch dazzled in the neon green Miu Mius maxi dress detailed with hot pink bulbs on Tonight’s show. The punchy print demanded attention as the star spoke about her Audible series, A total switching show, with host Jimmy Fallon on Zoom. Tamron Hall continued to showcase directional fashion by welcoming audiences in Anna Masons’ Polka Dot and Stripe Bardot Dress on her eponymous talk show. Delicate details and house glamor have given the Garden Party trend a meadow touch.

Of course, prints and beauty aren’t the only way to approach springtime style. This week, many looking for a modern alternative seemed to have the same idea: The Row. At the BRIT Awards, the Haim sisters showcased several pieces from the brand’s pre-fall 2021 collection, avoiding red carpet standards. In Los Angeles, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley momentarily broke her Bottega Veneta streak to wear a minimalist The Rows tank top and a pair of white jeans as she headed for lunch. Yet the best example of the Mary Kate and Ashley aesthetic came straight from the source, as Ashley hit the streets of New York City in a teal blouse, tailored pants and flip flops of her own design.