The best cheap polo shirts for men that prevent odor and sweat
The key to dressing for summer is finding pieces that not only look great, but also help you beat the heat.
Woven fabrics and natural fibers like linen, jersey and cotton which are ideal for high temperatures, there are poly-blend fabrics which have been treated to go the extra mile to keep you cool and smelling Hanes X-Temp Men’s Polo Shirt with FreshIQ.
What is that?
At first glance, the Hanes polyester and cotton blend shirt looks like your must-have for spring and summer. The mid-weight, fitted polo shirt features three buttons and a structured collar with X-Temp technology to help regulate body temperature.
Hanes X-Temp Technology uses a hydrofunctional polymer that wicks away moisture to help prevent overheating. The soft wrung-out fabric is a 60/40 cotton / polyester blend used in the majority of Hanes sportswear to combine performance with a practical fit.
In addition to keeping you cool, these polo shirts also feature FreshIQ technology, which helps attack odor-causing bacteria that can hamper your everyday style.
The versatile polo shirt from Hanes is available in 10 different colors to help you create a fashionable and functional summer wardrobe.
What people say
The X-Temp Polo has earned a respectable 4.3-star rating based on over 5,000 customer reviews. Amazon Canada buyers, along with other international customers, have called these polo shirts “great quality” and a perfect summer fit for taller or taller men.
“Perfect fit and it breathes well in hot weather,” wrote one buyer. “I bought five of them and will add them to my usual summer clothes!”
“Excellent value for money,” wrote another. “I bought 10 of them in different colors. Good fit and good fabric and they washed well with no shrinkage.”
While most shoppers are happy with their polo shirts (they’ve earned over 4,000 five-star reviews), some people have recommended taking sizes to ensure a comfortable and roomy fit.
Verdict
Every summer wardrobe needs multifunctional pieces that can help you beat the summer heat. The Hanes X-Temp Polo with FreshIQ is an affordable summer staple that not only looks great, but also keeps you looking and feeling great.
The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
