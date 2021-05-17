Miss Universe contestants use fashion to send impactful messages





Miss Mexico Andrea Meza may have been crowned Miss Universe on Sunday night, but three other contenders are also remembered for the bold political statements they made on stage during the competition. Myanmar’s Miss Universe contestant Thuzar Wint Lwin used the contest to urge the world to speak out against the military junta, whose security forces have killed hundreds of opponents since taking power in a February 1 coup. “Our people are dying and being shot by the military every day,” she said in a video message for the competition, where she was making the final at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. . “I would like to urge everyone to talk about Myanmar. As Miss Universe of Myanmar since the coup, I have spoken as much as possible,” she said. Thuzar Wint Lwin is among dozens of Burmese celebrities, actors, social media influencers and sportsmen who have expressed their opposition to the coup, in which elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown and detained . Miss Universe Myanmar contestant Thuzar Wint Lwin appeared on stage with a “Pray for Myanmar” sign. Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images At least 790 people have been killed by security forces since the coup, according to the activist group of the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners. It indicates that more than 5,000 people have been arrested, of which 4,000 are still detained, including several celebrities. Thuzar Wint Lwin did not reach the last round of the Miss Universe pageant, but she won the best national costume game, which took place on Thursday. Her look was based on the ethnic costume of her Chin people in northwest Myanmar, where fighting has raged in recent days between the army and anti-junta militia fighters. As she paraded in her national costume, she held up a sign saying “Pray for Myanmar”. Singapore competitor Bernadette Belle Ong wore a cape with the message “Stop Asian Hate”. Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images Also in the national costume competition, Singapore competitor Bernadette Belle Ong wore a red and white ensemble, inspired by the colors of her country’s flag, with a cape decorated with the words “Stop Asian Hate”. “What good is this platform if I can’t use it to send a strong message of resistance against prejudice and violence!” she wrote alongside a Photo of the outfit on Instagram. “My national costume … symbolizes unity for all and social harmony in a multiracial, multicultural and interfaith country.” A look from Miss Uruguay Lola de los Santos made a statement on LGBTQ equality. Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images And Miss Uruguay, Lola de los Santos, accessorized her black bodysuit with a rainbow skirt saying: “No more hatred, violence, rejection, discrimination”. She has frequently published articles on LGBTQ equality issues on social media and has also been judge at Miss Trans Star Uruguay.







