Olivia Rodrigo wore a vintage Prada dress for her ‘SNL’ performance





Welcome to NYLON Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits. Olivia Rodrigo did it SNL debut over the weekend, and she wore secondhand for the momentous occasion. For his first live performance of his viral hit driver’s license, Rodrigo wore a vintage beaded Prada dress from Gabriel held vintage, by associating it with black and white oxford shoes from Dr Martens. It wasn’t technically her first encounter with the late-night variety show, which featured a complete sketch around the song in February. It’s not his first vintage rodeo either. Gen-Z singer Told It there are only a select few brands buying new clothes otherwise she is looking to resell apps for her shopping solution, saying Depop is my favorite. I just want to be effortless, I guess, she told the magazine. Whether it’s in my fashion, my songs or my social media, I just wanna be like, Yo, it’s me. And sometimes I’m weird as shit, and I’m polite and assembled sometimes. Below is Rihannas crochet dress, Ashley Olsens dinner flip flops, Ella Emhoffs graduation outfit, and other celebrity fashion highlights from this week. Avani gregg Avani Gregg dressed for the occasion, wearing wide leg jeans and a Donald Duck button-down shirt with Gucci logos at Disneyland. Dua Lipa Dua Lipa took her dog for a bike ride in black pants and a fitted blazer. Ella Emhoff (with Kamala Harris) Ella Emhoffs momala (aka the Vice President of the United States) congratulated her stepdaughter, dressed in The Vampires Wife, on her graduation from Parsons this weekend. Doja cat Doja Cat dressed for spring in a floral Mukzin dress. Emily ratajkowski Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski took her baby for a walk in a white tank dress, wearing the Gabbi orange bag by JW Pei. Dixie DAmelio Dixie DAmelio unveiled his new Social Tourist line on Instagram. Lizzo Lizzo wore a printed denim skirt and crop top by Patrick Church. Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj wore an all-blue Fendi look to celebrate the fall of Beam Me Up Scotty. Ashley Olsen Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty Images Ashley Olsen showed she is a real fan of the simple rocker trend while walking in New York City. Aidy bryant Aidy Bryant wore a black Simone Rocha dress for an appearance on Late at night with Seth Meyers. Beyonc Beyonc dressed in a black dress by Alessandra Rich. Rihanna Rihanna matched her knit halter dress, custom made by @ shasweets23, to her Bottega Veneta mesh sandals. Tracee Ellis Ross Tracee Ellis Ross wore a blue Bottega Veneta look for a press day.







