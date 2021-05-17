



J. Crew is about to receive a serious injection of cool, as Noah co-founder and former Supreme Creative Director Brendon Babenzien has been named his new Creative Director for Menswear. Hell brings bona fide skate and streetwear with him, but his story at Noah suggests the rebranding won’t be as extreme as you might expect. By channeling Long Island’s surf culture as much as skateboarding, Noah helped usher in a revival of pre-pandemic preparedness. Madras suit and knitted polo shirts sit alongside graphic T-shirts and hoodies in the Nolita brand store, and the Babenzians defending the former in new ways might be just what J. Crew needs to become relevant again. We need to disrupt the business, said Libby Waddle, CEO of J. Crew the Wall Street newspaper when the appointment is announced. Noah J. Crew has fallen on hard times J. Crew, once a big shopping mall brand that dressed men in chinos and oxfords throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, filed for bankruptcy last September after years of decline exacerbated by the pandemic. As streetwear has become the dominant fashion force over the past decade, J. Crews’ more buttoned up offerings have gone out of fashion. Babenzien says he wants to bring J. Crew back to the look he married in the ’80s and’ 90s and focus on the basics. Can someone come in and take something as simple as chinos and a t-shirt and make it look great? he said to WSJ. It will be my job to show people how to do this. Babenziens’ first looks since his new role will hit stores in the second half of 2022, and he plans to keep the Ludlow suit, the most quintessential J. Crew piece of them all. Its slim fit was a quick way to wear a stylish suit in the 2000s, and Babenzien says hell is planning to update it with options with more room and pleats. Noah Don’t worry he ain’t leaving Noah Business will continue as usual as long as Babenzien stays in Noah, and the plan is to keep J. Crews ‘prices at about half of Noahs’ prices. Boosting quality will be his main focus at J. Crew, but Babenzien will also bring some of the flair that has helped define his career so far. I am still me, said Babenzien. My design sensibility is not going to change. If Noah is ideal for old streetwear sidekicks looking to dress taller, Babenziens J. Crew should help a man dress more stylishly without much effort. If he succeeds, we might see J. Crew return as a one-stop-shop for a no-frills but well-put-together look.

