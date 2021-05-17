



Question of the day – 05/17Tina ends a Monday show with a question: Am I cheap when it comes to _________? Everyone answers, then we’re off to the Drew Barrymore Show at 11! Thank you for watching today, thank you for spending time with us! See you tomorrow morning at 4.30 p.m.! 12 minutes ago

Jimboy Midtown reopens!Jimboy’s on 29th Street in Midtown reopens! Lori Wallace is here to check it out! 15 minutes ago

Young influencer Ava IrelandShe is only 10 years old, but she has a lot of fans! Julissa is with Ava Ireland to learn more about her success on Instagram! 17 minutes ago

Choose the news – Leftovers! – 5/17Earlier, John brought us “Choose the News”, and Tina, Cody, and Court made their choices (and had to live with them). Now John is back with the stories you didn’t choose, “The Leftovers”. Today’s leftovers are … pretty good? 20 minutes ago

Rewind Have a nice day – 5/17If you’ve missed something fun earlier in the series, you might find it here, and you’ll find it AFTER the actual segment airs! Today’s Good Day is back! Let it go, John! 23 minutes ago

Choose the news! – 5/17John is always combing the fringes of the daily news to bring you the unique and sometimes bizarre stories you might miss out on all those “mainstream” media you follow. He brings them to us in what he calls “Choose the news”. Today’s edition borders on “News of the Weird”, and the first story isn’t for the faint of heart … 25 minutes ago

Court’s Fashion Forum, part two! – 05/17, 10 a.m.Court is back with the second part of its MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Fashion Forum! LET’S (snap). GET (snap). JUDGY (snap). 29 minutes ago

CJ’s Jamaican Food – Mixed Vegetables!Chef James Williams of CJ’s Jamaican Food in Stockton joins Tina again, this time making a mixed veg! 31 minutes ago

Rent your wedding dress!How about saving a little and renting your wedding dress for your big day? It’s a trend that’s getting more and more popular, and Hien Le from Dare and Dazzle in Sonoma joins Courtney and Cody in giving us more information! 34 minutes ago

Show and tell – 5/17Courtney is here with Today’s Show and Tell! Today we introduce you to a former Good Day employee and friend of the John Brantley show! He owns ShopBrantley, and Court has some of the stuff you can get on his website! 38 minutes ago

Trivia Toast – 5/17Do Good Day players know the real names of these celebrities? 48 minutes ago

CJ’s Jamaican Food, 9 a.m.CJ’S Perfect Ribeye Steak – he’ll show us how to make the most delicious and juicy seared rib eye steak with all the fixins. 50 minutes ago

Kittens for adoptionWestern Ranch and Pet Supply has kittens available for adoption! We will meet the kitties and learn more about their partnership with the county shelter. 53 minutes ago

Sacramento City CuisineCity Kitchen has been serving global comfort food for four years. Until now, they were a delivery only company. Julissa Ortiz is with the owner to help make a surprise announcement. 58 minutes ago

Fashion Forum, 9 a.m. – 05/17The MTV Movie & TV Awards took place last night, so it’s time to find out what the celebrities wore on the red carpet at Fashion Forum today! 1 hour ago

Motivation for Monday – 05/17Every Monday in May, Cody’s favorite life coach, Melissa O’Sullivan Castillo, will give us some motivational tips to get us on fire! 1 hour ago

Joyful jungleThe Joyful Jungle now has its own operational website where you can order planters for pickup, delivery is FREE for the month of May to Sacramento residents with any purchase of $ 50 or more. 1 hour ago

What is this thing? – 5/17Randy from Emigh Hardware is back to surprise us on various hardware items! 1 hour ago

Tame diet, tame arthritisMay is Arthritis Awareness Month: Tame Your Diet and Your Arthritis! Registered Dietitian Pat Baird will show some foods that can tame muscle soreness; and highlight some of the other accepted remedies to help you function better. 2 hours ago

… aaa and John took him THERE.It starts with a goat named Tina, isn’t that cute? And then John crossed an invisible line, and tried to take it back, and … no. No recovery. All you have to do is watch … 2 hours ago

What is this thing? – 05/17, 8 a.m.Randy Aspinall from Emigh Hardware joins us with another edition of “What the Heck Is That?”, Where guys try to guess a random product from the store! Play with us! 2 hours ago

Local boxer training for the Junior OlympicsAn amateur boxer based in Sacramento is training for a big tournament this summer! Julissa is with Isaiah “The Puma” Coles! 2 hours ago

“FBI” on CBS – The Stars Join Us!Season 3 of “FBI” on CBS concludes, and stars Alana de la Garza and Jeremy Sisto join Courtney and Cody to talk about what to expect on the final two episodes of this season! It’s going to be INTENSE! 2 hours ago

Seniors in the Ocho! – 5/17It’s graduation season, so you know what that means! It’s time for seniors in the Ocho! Send us photos of your graduate to [email protected] and have your graduate recognized! 2 hours ago

