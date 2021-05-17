13 best pieces from Target’s 2021 designer dress collection

I’m not the type to miss any of Target’s latest collaborations, so when I heard that the next installment of the retailer’s Designer Dress collection involved three rising forces in the fashion world, I was set to shop.

The collection may have just debuted online and in stores yesterday, but launches like this are bound to sell out quickly. So I wasted no time getting to my closest target, eager to see the limited edition lines from designers RIXO, ALEXIS and Christopher John Rogers.

I was greeted with displays of dresses filled with stunning pops of color that would make everyone excited for summer. I’m not sure what caught my eye first: the flowery dresses in vivid shades of blue, orange, green and pink, the romantic silhouettes designed with assertive sleeves and asymmetrical hems, or maybe a few of the elegant pastel numbers. What I did know, in fact, was that I was in love.

After much deliberation, I chose a dress from each designer: a bold orange straight piece by Christopher John Rogers, a vibrant blue tiered dress by ALEXIS, and a simpler black and white ruffle dress from RIXO. Each felt well made and well … designer, although each was priced at $ 60 or less.

What impressed me the most was the fit of these designer dresses. This collection is Target’s most inclusive collaboration to date, with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. Part of me always expected the collection to be small, however, in a world where I sometimes feel most extra-large clothes fit like a very small one, I was very happy to find that each piece was perfectly sized.

This summer is a great time for women to embrace bold colors and patterns, and this collection of vibrant dresses makes it easier than ever. The designs are fun, versatile, and call to be well accessorized. Hurry up to stock up on these must-have summer styles before they’re gone!

Christopher john rogers

This colorful floral maxi dress has a flattering high-low hem and puffed sleeves. The self-tie belt helps to add extra shape and create an elegant silhouette.

This bright orange ruffled shirt dress is the perfect length for summer. It is also designed with a boat neckline and a keyhole closure in the back.

The vibrant shades of blue in this floral dress make it a standout fashion piece for the summer.

Simple and light with an overlapping wrap skirt, this flowy chiffon piece is a lovely option for a casual outfit or a night out.

RIXO

With a tiered hem and ruffled straps, this black and white dress is a warm-weather staple.

If you are looking to add bold pops of color to your wardrobe, this floral off shoulder dress with a ruffle hem is the perfect choice.

The slip dresses are big in the RIXO line for Target, as are the large pops of bright color. This vintage-style piece plays with different patterns and beautiful mixtures of yellow and green.

You can’t stop twirling around in this polka dot wrap dress. The mini hem and lightweight cotton voile fabric are perfect for those very sunny days.

Another wrap dress from the RIXO collection, we love the vibrant green color and cheerful daisy print of this 3/4 sleeve midi piece.

ALEXIS

Turn heads with this royal blue mini number, designed with an elegant floral pattern and a braided waistband for texture and shaping.

This blue and white dress has adjustable straps and an elegant asymmetrical hem.

This sophisticated sleeved dress has a pleated skirt and comes in a beautiful shade of bright blue.

White with a touch of eyelet style, this embroidered pleated dress is guaranteed to get you in the mood for summer.

