Fashion
13 best pieces from Target’s 2021 designer dress collection
I’m not the type to miss any of Target’s latest collaborations, so when I heard that the next installment of the retailer’s Designer Dress collection involved three rising forces in the fashion world, I was set to shop.
The collection may have just debuted online and in stores yesterday, but launches like this are bound to sell out quickly. So I wasted no time getting to my closest target, eager to see the limited edition lines from designers RIXO, ALEXIS and Christopher John Rogers.
I was greeted with displays of dresses filled with stunning pops of color that would make everyone excited for summer. I’m not sure what caught my eye first: the flowery dresses in vivid shades of blue, orange, green and pink, the romantic silhouettes designed with assertive sleeves and asymmetrical hems, or maybe a few of the elegant pastel numbers. What I did know, in fact, was that I was in love.
After much deliberation, I chose a dress from each designer: a bold orange straight piece by Christopher John Rogers, a vibrant blue tiered dress by ALEXIS, and a simpler black and white ruffle dress from RIXO. Each felt well made and well … designer, although each was priced at $ 60 or less.
What impressed me the most was the fit of these designer dresses. This collection is Target’s most inclusive collaboration to date, with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. Part of me always expected the collection to be small, however, in a world where I sometimes feel most extra-large clothes fit like a very small one, I was very happy to find that each piece was perfectly sized.
This summer is a great time for women to embrace bold colors and patterns, and this collection of vibrant dresses makes it easier than ever. The designs are fun, versatile, and call to be well accessorized. Hurry up to stock up on these must-have summer styles before they’re gone!
Christopher john rogers
Floral dress with puff sleeves
This colorful floral maxi dress has a flattering high-low hem and puffed sleeves. The self-tie belt helps to add extra shape and create an elegant silhouette.
Sleeveless ruffle shirt dress
This bright orange ruffled shirt dress is the perfect length for summer. It is also designed with a boat neckline and a keyhole closure in the back.
Floral dress with ruffles and puffed sleeves
The vibrant shades of blue in this floral dress make it a standout fashion piece for the summer.
Sleeveless striped dress
Simple and light with an overlapping wrap skirt, this flowy chiffon piece is a lovely option for a casual outfit or a night out.
RIXO
Floral dress with ruffles and straps
With a tiered hem and ruffled straps, this black and white dress is a warm-weather staple.
Floral off-the-shoulder dress with puff sleeves
If you are looking to add bold pops of color to your wardrobe, this floral off shoulder dress with a ruffle hem is the perfect choice.
Sleeveless leopard dress with ruffles
The slip dresses are big in the RIXO line for Target, as are the large pops of bright color. This vintage-style piece plays with different patterns and beautiful mixtures of yellow and green.
Polka Dot Puff Sleeve Ruffle Wrap Dress
You can’t stop twirling around in this polka dot wrap dress. The mini hem and lightweight cotton voile fabric are perfect for those very sunny days.
Daisy 3/4 Sleeve Ruffle Wrap Dress
Another wrap dress from the RIXO collection, we love the vibrant green color and cheerful daisy print of this 3/4 sleeve midi piece.
ALEXIS
Floral dress with long sleeves and rope belt
Turn heads with this royal blue mini number, designed with an elegant floral pattern and a braided waistband for texture and shaping.
Botanical Tie-Strap Asymmetric Hem Dress
This blue and white dress has adjustable straps and an elegant asymmetrical hem.
Short-sleeved shirt dress
This sophisticated sleeved dress has a pleated skirt and comes in a beautiful shade of bright blue.
Sleeveless Pleated Dress with Eyelets
White with a touch of eyelet style, this embroidered pleated dress is guaranteed to get you in the mood for summer.
For more stories like this, check out:
To discover more offers, buying advice and recommendations for economical products, download the new app TODAY and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]