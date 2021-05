Loewe Paula’s Ibiza Appears at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills – WWD

Loewe Paula’s Ibiza brand, ready for summer, is showing up at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills. Shoppers entering through valet parking will find a tropical-themed setup of beach kaftans, moon-print denim work jackets, parrot-print t-shirts, raffia ruffle pockets, coin purses shell-shaped, Anagram leather patch sneakers and more. The selection continues upstairs on the Women’s Designer Floor, including a Neiman Marcus Sisal exclusive tote bag for $ 790 in a sand and clay color. Louis Vuitton-owned LVMH Moët Hennessy Loewe launched, or rather relaunched, Paula’s in 2017, naming it after the Paula’s boutique which was the epicenter of Ibiza’s boho cool scene in the 1970s and 1980s. Loewe’s Creative Director Jonathan Anderson grew up on vacation in the resort town and had the idea to contact store founders Armin Heinemann and Stuart Rudnick to revive it. Their vision grew into Loewe Paula’s seasonal collection of menswear, womenswear and accessories from Ibiza, with an emphasis on a handcrafted, tie-dye, crochet and fringe aesthetic. Unveiled at Neiman Marcus in Miami, the pop-up brings a summer mood to Beverly Hills, including the tropical scent of Paula’s Ibiza Eau de Toilette. It’s the biggest showcase to date for Loewe in Beverly Hills; While the brand opened its first West Coast store in South Coast Plaza in February, it has yet to open one in the Los Angeles area. Although not yet at pre-COVID-19 levels, foot traffic for flagship Neiman Marcus has increased since pandemic restrictions were relaxed in Los Angeles, according to a store representative, noting that shoe sales have picked up first. , quickly followed by men’s clothing. . While Bar on 4 offers table service for drinks, including a Loewe Paula’s Ibiza Purple Penninsula Spritz that involves Saint-Germain and Creme de Violette, the store has yet to reopen its popular restaurant Mariposa, but is hoping do so in the coming weeks. Loewe Paula’s Ibiza pop-up through June 1, Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills, 9700 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, 310-550-5900.







