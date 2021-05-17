Philadelphia fashion incubator celebrates 10 years of change in the city’s fashion world

Sign up for our Daily Email newsletter to stay up to date with the latest local news across Philadelphia.

Ten years ago, the Philly fashion scene was still an emerging dream for the talented few, but hard for designers to find. Now, with the help of a dynamic program, The Philadelphia Fashion Incubator, the fashion world in the City of Brotherly Love has grown exponentially, and it isn’t stopping anytime soon.

“It was truly a creative and collaborative effort between corporate, civic and academic communities, all brought together with one main mission: to support emerging Philadelphia designers and help them grow, evolve and develop their brands and businesses. fashion in the region, ”says Elissa Bloom, executive director of the incubator.

Bloom has been with the non-profit organization since the beginning, and she has a lot of experience that makes her qualified to develop such an exponential market: she was an entrepreneur in the industry with her own line of accessories and has was a founding member of Philly Fashion. & Garment Industry Task Force which was launched last year and currently sits on the education committee for Support Philly Fashion. “We are always looking for synergies to promote and connect with other like-minded organizations in the Philadelphia area. So it’s a very dynamic program. “

The incubator has Macy’s as a corporate sponsor (the Center City location also allocates 800 square feet of store space for the program and its designers), downtown and the City of Philadelphia as civic partners and the ‘Drexel University as an academic partner. . Overall, the one-year program gives designers the opportunity to learn the craft of fashion and create a community of networking opportunities to help pursue their dreams.

“We are always looking for opportunities to showcase and showcase our designers in various fashion shows such as Philly Fashion Week and we have done multiple collaborations,” Bloom continues.

These collaborations include journeys beyond the city as well as New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, as well as partnerships with local organizations such as the Methodist Hospital Foundation for their annual fashion show, the Alzheimer’s Association. , Career Wardrobe (now known as The Wardrobe). and Koresh Dance Company each year through their annual gala where designers create a piece for their dancers. PFI also works regularly with Baker Retailing Center via Wharton at the University of Pennsylvania.

Over the years, the events organized by PFI have ranged from major catwalks and fashion shows to learning events open to the public. Ultimately, they’re trying to mobilize a community of support for all of the Philadelphians and designers in the city with starry dreams. After 10 years of service and surviving a pandemic, they are now ready to celebrate.

“We’re so proud that we’re in our 10th year and seeing the Philadelphia fashion industry continue to just boom, it’s been so exciting,” Bloom continues. “When we started 10 years ago there were silos of a few designers here and there, but now there is so much talent here, especially with the fashion school ecosystems between Drexel, Moore and Jefferson and many of the women and minorities they serve who are looking to reinvent themselves and start that next chapter of their careers. It has been very exciting.

You also don’t need to have extensive fashion experience to be successful in the program. Bloom notes that many members of the incubator have no formal fashion experience. In fact, most of them are currently on their second or third career path and their age ranges from 22 to 65 years old. Designers just need to have 6 months to 3+ years of experience with their brand, they need to have a product, sales, brand identity, and website to qualify.

“We’re really here to help them reach the next level of sustainability and build on what they’ve already created,” Bloom says. “From their sales to their marketing, including the simple provision of very good resources. It was really exciting to see the growth of the fashion industry here in Philadelphia and to see that we are making an impact on the trajectory of these designers in their professional lives.

Of the 50 graduates, about 70% are still operating today, and the incubator has had two multi-million dollar companies that came out of the program. In this current residence, they have Nicole Muhammed, who has a PhD in psychology and has launched a modest clothing brand focused on classic, timeless pieces for women who want more coverage. Juno Jones is another brand from former lawyer Emily Soloby who created a line of women’s work boots inspired by a trucking company she owns with her husband. She didn’t see many options for women who have to work in dangerous spaces or who are standing, so she decided to change that.

“One big change that we’ve seen is that designers have a very specific focus on the market with their products and offerings,” says Bloom.

Other notable designers from the past include Nancy Connor, who was on the program in 2019. Connor’s smart and adaptive brand has a range of shirts with velcro on the pocket and on the starting point for people with a variety of challenges. clothing. Her dad who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease was the inspiration and it really grew. She is currently selling at Zappos and other huge platforms.

“I think entrepreneurship is important and fashion is easy to access, but it’s not easy to build and maintain a fashion brand, it’s very difficult,” says Bloom. “It’s not like you’re going to be successful in a year, it’s not a sprint, it’s like a marathon. So, we are really very happy to be able to support our designers and our alumni with various commercial resources and to really have a positive impact on their companies and to be able to accompany them in their entrepreneurial journey. See the creators coming in, and they don’t have the formal background, but they have this passion and they have a vision of what they want to bring to the market … I think the incubator has really been an amazing program for them. be able to acquire the knowledge and connect with industry leaders. I always say it’s a quick three-year lead if they did this on their own, it would take them another three years to do it. What they are getting with us is invaluable. “

The incubator kicks off its 10-year celebration with a gallery exhibition with InLiquid from August 2 to September 10 for 5 weeks at the Inliquid Arts Gallery this summer. They invited all of their alumni and current creators to participate and present. They are going to have an exhibit, but they also have a retail space and are planning various programs that will take place during this 5 week period which will include an opening night, a closing event and many virtual aspects that will take place during this 5 week period. Philly will follow. fashion week at the end of September.

The organization also has a weekly program open to the public to really share their knowledge and have people to connect and network. Fashion Thursdays is a weekly 11am to 12pm public series that Bloom launched last May. In total, they had more than 60 speakers all on the fashion business and they were even able to speak with their brother incubators in San Francisco and Chicago. Later, PFI hopes to get in touch with the Toronto incubator for further collaborations in the future. Due to COVID, this year 2020 designers have been given the option to stay, but for 2022 applications will be open in September 2021. Bloom also says they are still looking for donations and volunteers for the program. .

“From my perspective, we provide them with incredible education and incredible resources, but it’s really about the community. I’m so proud that we’ve been able to form this active community with our designers and alumni that when they graduate they can still tap into it. There is always someone in our network who can help them. “

To learn more about the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator, visit philadelphiafashionincubator.com