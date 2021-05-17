Reviews and recommendations are impartial and the products are selected independently. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page.
Montreal’s Wide the Brand creates a home for plus size menswear
“Everything we do around our brand and our lifestyle is there to improve the physique of the large man, not to hide it,” says the co-founder and creative director of the company.
After years of inclusive dialogue and action regarding plus size women’s fashion and models, a team of Montreal designers and producers are finding their own niche in the apparel market: men.
Billed as the first brand designed exclusively for large men, a new company called Expand the brand seeks to meet the needs of a demographic that has not been swept away by recent industry advancements and to create clothing that meets society’s expectations for quality.
Other brands will generally increase their usual sizes; were looking to create styles, proportions and fits specially tailored to the man’s large body, said Mahrzad Lari, co-founder and creative director of the company. Everything we do around our brand and our lifestyle is there to improve the physique of the large man, not to hide it.
The demand is certainly there. Having met his $ 50,000 Kickstarter Campaign Goal, the clothing brand is now planning its launch on August 30, 2021. The real question is why plus size menswear has been left behind in recent years when it comes to tolerance and acceptance.
After spending a decade working in various luxury fashion brands, the reasons are twofold for Lari. I think it’s a question of society that thinks men just don’t care about fashion, he explained. Then there is the issue of some stereotypes that we are pushing across our society about how men should be strong and not care about appearances and how they dress.
The reality is that the way you dress is the way you present yourself to the world.
For starters, Wide the Brand is launching what they call Capsules that come with 15 transitional, seasonless pieces that can be mixed and matched to provide 20-25 different looks, all to help form a wardrobe base. and help men avoid the dreaded I have nothing. carry the scenario. Over time, the company will gradually add more pieces to its collection. Lari said the intention is for the clothes to avoid seasonality and remain timeless.
Designed, developed and produced in the city, the Montreal company seeks to keep things in-house. It is about supporting our local economy, but also our local artisans, our seamstresses, our pattern makers; it’s important to us, and we have the talent here to do it and have full control over our production to do high quality things.
They don’t stop at clothes, either. Wide the Brand is looking to create a movement for the plus size community, and one way to get the word out is to push the company to invest more in Dragons Den. As one of the few pre-revenue companies to feature, the episode is slated to air in November.
Ultimately, Lari hopes to expand the brand with the creation of Wide Labs, a lifestyle content platform that explores topics such as fitness and nutrition.
As plus-size men, we just want to be happy and live well, but it’s not about weight and it’s not about numbers, Lari said. It’s just about being the best of yourself all the time, and part of that is the presentation.
