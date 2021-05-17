E-commerce giant Warby Parker opens new store in Fashion Valley

Warby Parker, an e-commerce giant in the eyewear industry, has opened its second physical store in San Diego at Fashion Valley Mall.

Founded 10 years ago as an online-only prescription eyewear company, New York-based Warby Parker has grown into a tech-focused retailer valued at $ 3 billion in 2020. The company’s founding principle was direct-to-consumer electronic commerce. the intermediary retailer, thus reducing costs. This allowed the company to sell prescription glasses for less than $ 100 a frame.

But now, Warby Parker is well established in the brick and mortar business, with over 140 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to its new spot at 7007 Friars Road in Fashion Valley, the retailer also has a store in Westfield UTC.

Company co-founder and co-CEO Dave Gilboa grew up in San Diego. He left for college and went on to earn a master’s degree in business administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he co-founded Warby Parker with fellow students Neil Blumenthal, Jeff Raider, and Andrew Hunt.

As the leading eyewear e-commerce player, the company’s website allows customers to order five potential frames for delivery to their homes, try them on, and return them once they’re selected. The company expanded to include new product lines, including sunglasses, children’s frames and contact lenses. UnitedHealthcare and Spectra health insurance includes coverage for Warby Parker glasses, and eligible members may be able to get a new pair with a $ 25 co-payment. The company also accepts other forms of insurance, flexible spending accounts or health savings accounts.

The Fashion Valley store is open Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.