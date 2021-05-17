Video of Adam Sandler playing basketball on Long Island in a large polo shirt





If you play basketball for long enough, there is a good chance that several things will happen. It's like collecting Boy Scout badges. There will be the game that you are hot. There will be the game that you are cold. The time you made yourself a deadly enemy. And the time you met your best friend. At one point, you'll catch an elbow in your face and spend the night doing stitches in the ER. (Maybe it's just me. Nine between the eyebrows, blood all over everyone.) And someday – especially if you live in the Grand Long Island area and / or are a member of LA Fitness – there's will have the game you played with Adam Sandler. When the Sandman isn't dancing at weddings with Chris Rock's aunt, or recreating Happy Gilmore's swing for hell, the man frequents his local blacktop, pulling pickup hoops with hikes. It's not a one-time publicity stunt from Uncle Drew, either. It's something Sandler does. Often. To give you an idea of ​​all it's been over the years: Sandler fans have rightfully put together mixtapes from his adventures on the court, from an Atlanta LA Fitness to Christopher Morley Park in New York. (Squire He has him as a three-star rookie and 78th best point guard in New York City, FYI.) Monday morning we had our last sighting of Air Sandler, with an Instagram user catching him darkening in Long Island, as usual. On this great occasion, we would like to send you what is clearly the most essential part of Sandler's game: the oversized polo shirt. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Listen, it's really hard to walk up to a bunch of strangers and hold on in a game that demands that you don't be an uncoordinated, twisted mess, lest you look like a jerk and everything. the world will stop passing the ball to you. Here you have Sandler walking towards a group of shirtless guys in a giant, loose pink polo shirt who is screaming, I'm the fucking Sandman and I'm here to play you. Add in the baggy gym shorts and tops, and you've got a guy I wouldn't want to go man-to-man with. Soon – we call it – the oversized polo shirt will attract the field rep of a new pair of Jordans, and you'll have 12-year-olds dreaming of hoops all over their dad's Lacostes XXL. Other than that, can we give this man better perimeter shooting? If you know Sandler's game, you know the dude has great court vision and sweet passing skills. You won't find it too often. In Monday's video, we see Sandler punching a man at the top of the wrench, who immediately misses the rim completely. Imagine if you had a chance to do some good to a dime from frickin 'Howard Ratner and you built it. Sandman, we've got you: meet us on the courts at Clinton Park the next time you're in Manhattan. Name the hour. We'll be your GM's Pippen. With the polo shirts to match. Mike Kim

