Nordstrom and Wildfang launch Gender Fluid Fashion – WWD

In an unusual couple, Wildfang, a fashion brand that defies stereotypes and gender norms, has teamed up with Nordstrom’s in-house BP brand to create a fluid genre collection called BP + Wildfang.

Jumpsuits, buttons, blazers, t-shirts and accessories in a range of sizes up to 4X make up the BP + Wildfang collection. The line will launch on May 24 exclusively at 23 Nordstrom gates in the US and Canada, and on nordstrom.com.

Prices range from $ 12 to earrings to $ 89, which is Nordstrom’s low price end and makes the line affordable for the Gen Z target audience of six to 24 years old.

BP + Wildfang has been in the works for 18 months and, according to executives on both sides, the project is going beyond fashion to include gender awareness training for Nordstrom employees, style research / fashion. product adjustment, social responsibility initiatives and marketing. The training has been running for six months to help employees better serve customers, especially those who will buy BP + Wildfang.

“It’s not a wholesale deal. It’s a real partnership that goes far beyond the product, ”said Emma Mcilroy, co-founder and CEO of Wildfang, and former senior product manager and global brand manager at Nike Inc.“ It’s really a collaboration of our collaboration with Nordstrom to acquire a Gen Z Consumer and create a truly exciting line that speaks to their values. We lead with creative direction. We create the marketing campaign and Nordstrom makes the line. Each partner uses its strengths. “

Nordstrom and Wildfang have a one-year deal, with four scheduled deliveries of goods on May 24, and then in August, October and December. Depending on the results, the partnership could extend beyond a year.

“The fashion industry hasn’t always been an inclusive place,” Mcilroy said. “It was exclusive. Frankly, this collaboration is trying to change that.

Gender knowledge training took place in person or virtually. “This affects all levels of Nordstrom staff,” Mcilroy said. Topics include creating an inclusive atmosphere, expressing and changing client identities. “There is a lot to learn,” Mcilroy said. “Generation Z teaches us every day. It’s so different from any generation in American history. It’s so fluid with the way they identify themselves.

At Nordstrom, “we strive to be as inclusive as possible. We constantly hear from our customers that this is important, ” Fair Jackson Brown, executive vice president and chairman of Nordstrom Product Group, told WWD.

“BP is one of our main brands,” said Brown, describing the private label as targeting young adults with casual, simple, basic and more fashionable sportswear at moderate prices. “But it started to get a bit transactional and we weren’t looking at customer values ​​and serving them properly. So we saw an opportunity to give BP more soul. “

One opportunity was through inclusion. “A year and a half ago we started working with Emma. She is a force to be reckoned with. We were really curious to know his thoughts.

Brown said the project started as a product collaboration. “Then Emma had some great ideas to integrate more than that, to train our employees and create corporate responsibility initiatives. It is an immersive partnership. “

She said working with Wildfang reflects Nordstrom’s recent efforts to better serve the communities and groups most often under-represented. Five percent of sales from the BP + Wildfang collection will be donated to Year Up, which helps young people build careers.

Last year, Nordstrom presented BP Be Proud, the store’s first gender-specific collection, based on knitting and featuring silhouettes for people of all gender identities. In addition, Nordstrom is providing a $ 100,000 grant to the Trans Lifeline x FOLX Hormone Replacement Therapy Fund, which helps individuals receive hormone replacement therapy. Seventy-five percent of the funds are reserved for blacks and aboriginals and people of color. Ten percent of BP Be Proud’s sales go to Trans Lifeline services. In between these efforts, Nordstrom hopes to donate $ 350,000 to support the transgender community.

Mcilroy recalled a trip years ago to a department store when she was jealous of products in the men’s department and was disappointed that styles weren’t available for women. Sensing an underserved market for androgynous fashion, Mcilroy, along with Julie Parsley, former Managing Director of Wildfang, and current Wildfang Creative Director, Taralyn Thuot, quit their daily jobs and pursued the idea of ​​creating a safe, supportive, inclusive and inspiring space for women. They launched Wildfang in 2013.

“We decided to create a home for badass women everywhere,” Mcilroy said. “It started with the ‘radical’ belief that a woman has the right to wear what she wants and to be who she wants.… And speaking of rights, since our launch we have given back more. $ 500,000 to charities and organizations that support reproductive, immigrant and queer rights. “

Wildfang’s own collection typically targets women between the ages of 18 and 45 with “an ambitious product at an affordable price”. Among the brand’s most popular items are jumpsuits, which Mcilroy says are versatile and easy to wear. Button-down shirts with buttons on the cuffs and locker loops reflecting a masculine look and styles with bold graphics are also preferred.

“We have fun with the clothes. It’s an important part of self-expression, ”said Mcilroy.

The Wildfang collection is sold online, at both Wildfang stores, in Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, and in June will be sold at Nordstrom. A Wildfang store in New York City has closed due to COVID-19, but Mcilroy is considering a return to the city.

While BP projected a more classically feminine aesthetic, Wildfang is designed to be worn by anyone, regardless of their gender identity. BP x Wildfang brings together the two energies – male and female – and allows the consumer to play with and present themselves in the world as they wish. “You can wear BP + Wildfang and look super feminine or super masculine. Or face it and look at something in the middle, ”Mcilroy said.

“We look at gender norms and challenge them,” said Mcilroy, explaining the Wildfang philosophy. “It’s always been that a woman should dress a certain way, act a certain way, have certain types of jobs. These are awful stereotypes. We don’t believe it. We tend to play with them. The idea of ​​exclusivity is something that we try to change with every element of our BP + Wildfang partnership with Nordstrom. It’s a diverse group of people leading this line. “