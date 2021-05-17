Tan France will only dress her future baby in black jumpsuits

It was a pretty safe bet that Tan FranceThe future son of s is said to be the best dressed baby, but after chatting with the 38-year-old boy Queer eye Star, Us weekly can confirm that the little one will make a style statement from day one!

France, forever the fashion icon, does not intend to dress her boy in designer dresses galore oh no. Instead, he’s already curated a monochromic wardrobe that epitomizes refined practicality.

I have famous friends who wear designer clothes most of the time. So they keep asking, Oh, which designer are you going to put the kid in? Well I’m not, the Next in fashion the host tells exclusively We.

Rather than stocking up on Fendi, Gucci and Dior mini-sized clothes for toddlers, France has resolved to give her baby boy, whom he welcomes via a surrogate mother with her husband. Rob France, a minimalist aesthetic with exclusively black combinations!

I understand the baby is going to vomit and poop constantly, so I think it’s a total waste of money to spend a fortune on children’s clothes. However, I want my baby to look chic, he explains to Elegant. All I’ve bought so far is a bunch of black onesies. I want my boy to be in a black onesie for the first few months, it’s gonna be so chic.

France adds: Black is my favorite color. Why don’t you put a baby in black? That’s wonderful.

While the British fashion designer has certainly given some thought to his son’s style, he has also been busy creating his own post-pandemic wardrobe.

At the onset of COVID-19, the star admittedly embraced wearing sweatshirts and casual outfits. But when France returned to filming Queer eye, it was time to take her wardrobe to the next level.

I understand the value of what beautiful clothes can do for my self-esteem and my overall mood. I feel happier when I look better, he said Elegant.

To help others do the same, he teamed up with Express to create a TikTok challenge, dubbed #ExpressReentry, which invites users to show off their best looks to return to a new normal.

@tanfrance Show me your back to school style! Check out the rules, use my sound + @Express #ExpressReentry #ExpressContest to see how to win a $ 200 gift card! #ExpressReentry Tan France for Express

I don’t expect you to go from sweatshirts to a tuxedo or a ball gown. Keep some of these items. I keep some of my looser jeans and looser tops I don’t go straight into uncomfortable and impractical clothes, says France, sharing that for his first TikTok, he went for a relaxed bomber jacket and matching khaki pants.

While he doesn’t anticipate TikTok users slipping into an Oscar-level outfit, he will be looking for some creative outfits. Impress him Queer eye star enough, and he can even leave a comment on your video!

Those who get its Seal of Approval will also receive a $ 500 Express Gift Card.

I want people to give me something that I haven’t seen a thousand times before What I love about the style about TikTok is that people are so much fun with what they put on their bodies, says -he has Elegant.

France, which has been on TikTok for a few months, even took some style advice from the social media platform.

There was this boy who was burning the bottom of his jeans with a lighter and it created this incredible effect, he recalls. Now I’m not suggesting people burn their clothes because it’s dangerous, but this kid did it responsibly and it was a really cool look, I really want to try it on soon.

