When rental fashion meets hospitality – WWD

LONDON – The importance for buyers of making more sustainable choices – or going into rental fashion – has been discussed at length, especially when shopping for one-off occasions like birthdays or weddings. But what about a travel wardrobe?

With COVID-19 restrictions easing and travel resumed, this could become the next frontier of sustainability.

It is certainly not very sustainable to travel with several overweight suitcases or panic on a trip for clothes that do not correspond to everyday reality. This is why the peer-to-peer rental application By Rotation wanted to experiment in the sector, by signing its first hotel partnership with Page Hotels.

As hotels reopen and indoor socializing resumes in the UK from May 17, By Rotation will launch an in-room rental concierge service for residents of Page8, the group’s central London site.

The idea is to offer a sustainable solution and to avoid impulse purchases by travelers. Guests will be able to grab up to 10 items from a dedicated edition that By Rotation has created for Page8. They will be delivered to your room within 90 minutes.

“We think this will be a new way to advertise the vacation: less planning, less baggage, less impulse and rushed shopping. It’s funny that the bars in hotel rooms are always fully stocked, but not the wardrobes – and that’s what we’re changing for good. Imagine the excitement of entering your new bedroom – and a new wardrobe, ”said By Rotation founder Eshita Kabra-Davies.

She added that renting can satisfy this craving for novelty while traveling, while minimizing the environmental impact. She believes it can also prove to be a practical solution to inappropriate packaging or baggage lost in transit.

The montage offered to Page8 guests features a mix of London labels ranging from heritage names including Burberry and McQueen to contemporary favorites such as Rejina Pyo, Rixo, The Vampire’s Wife and Galvan. The labels you’ll likely see on the streets of London, from Ganni to Jacquemus and Rotate, are also part of the mix.

“Too often I’ve bought a new outfit (or two) over the holidays to ‘dress like the Romans’, so we’ve put together two collections to give our guests the London look,” added Kabra-Davies.

Prices range from 24 pounds to rent a Jacquemus top for three days to 75 pounds to rent an evening dress from The Vampire’s Wife.

The link will also give By Rotation greater visibility to international clients as it prepares to expand into three new markets over the next 18 months.

There are also plans to expand into new product categories and further develop the app’s social networking features – building on the rental fashion momentum even during lockdown, when users of By Rotation were still renting up to five items per week.

Since the lockdown began lifting in the UK in April, the app’s user base has grown from 12,000 to 60,000 according to Kabra-Davies, and rental volume has increased 20-fold from May last, interest quickly shifting from loungewear and knitwear to noisy dresses and bags. .

“We have revised our forecast upwards for the full year, just starting from the progress of April and May. With the news from (peer-to-peer resale platform) Vinted – which is barely 10 years old – valued at $ 4 billion, I couldn’t be more excited to lead the peer fashion rental movement. -to-peer. If there is one philosophy that will help create the next unicorn in the fashion rental business, it will be purity of purpose, and an ongoing focus on sustainability and the end customer, ”added Kabra-Davies.