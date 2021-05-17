Symone’s little black dress incorporated a special design





Arkansas-born drag queen Symone dominated Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 with its creative look and captivating stage presence. Throughout the season, she constantly surprised the judges every time she walked on the track. With her little black dress look, she paid tribute to one of them with a special touch. Symone attends RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Finale at Ace Hotel at Ace Hotel on April 8, 2021 Los Angeles, California | Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for VH1 Symone served up looks throughout the season Symone has always been one of the most unpredictable presences on the Drag race track. Her tailoring look, for example, was reminiscent of a furry suit. While other queens opted for more traditionally feminine looks for the lam category, Symone paraded the runway in a beautiful boxing outfit. Many of Symone’s looks have celebrated black culture in ways never before seen on the Drag race step. For the train track, while all the other queens wore some sort of dress, Symone stomped on the track with a long durag stretching several yards behind her. She often wore protective style wigs, including cornrows for her latest runway look and beaded braids for her pearl look. Symone even shed light on police murders of blacks with her mesmerizing “Say Their Names” gaze. It was very important for me to have this specific track, she told Vulture. I really wanted to talk about it, because I knew how many eyes would be there. “ Symone attends RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Finale at Ace Hotel at Ace Hotel on April 8, 2021 Los Angeles, California | Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for VH1 Symone paid tribute to RuPaul with her little black dress For the little black dress catwalk category, Symone paid tribute to Mother Ru herself. Her hair was modeled after RuPaul in his 1993 music video “Back to My Roots” and recreated by Los Angeles-based hairstylist Malcolm Marquez. RuPaul was proud of the beauty of the dark hair in “Back to My Roots”. It screams out different styles, including cornrows, braids and Jheri curls, and pays homage to the female hairdressers who made him the queen he is today, including his own mother. Symone shared a video about her Instagram of her in a beauty store while RuPaul’s hit song plays. “Black hair is a revolution,” RuPaul says as Symone walks around in her little black dress. RELATED: RuPauls Drag Race: Symones Foxy Beast Look Was A Tribute To The Furry Community Symone’s little black dress was made of Senegalese twists Symone’s friends at Maison d’Avalon helped bring her little black dress to life, and even the dress is celebratory-themed black hair – it’s made entirely of hair braided in Senegalese twists. Senegalese twists cover virtually every square inch of the dress, which ends above her knees. Symone dances at her local beauty store and poses next to the various wigs, hair bundles and bottles of Blue Magic conditioner. “All queens start at the local beauty store, baby!” she said in a Publish.







