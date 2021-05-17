Dress it up with a deconstructed iPhone, drone, and custom wallpapers [Setups]





It’s only Monday, but Dutch videographer, designer and web production artist Dion Tavenier likely wins this week’s award for installation design. Cool, understated and architectural, get the museum of modern facilities over the phone! If only there was such a museum. Or such a price. This article contains affiliate links. Mac Cult may earn commission when you use our links to purchase items. Read our notification policy. Dressed, handsome and functional Anyway, we’ve seen a few setups with a sense of artistic design in our wanderings, and this one, based on a 16-inch MacBook Pro and LG 5K monitor, ranks top. Tavenier (diotav on Reddit) knows how to work with color, tone and composition in and around the installation. But not just that he designs his own screen wallpaper and includes a deconstructed iPhone (GRID 1) and even a DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone as a backdrop. In fact, the drone on the right shelf of iPhone art can be fully functional not only for the show, but still looks cool. High ratings for monitor, keyboard and mouse Tavenier uses his MacBook Pro, on a Twelve South Curve stand, with an LG UltraFine 5K display, a Keychron mechanical keyboard and a Logitech MX Master 3 mouse for Mac. He gives them all high marks. I would definitely buy the LG again, he answered a question. There is no competitor in the 5K space and USB-C is so easy to use. My main complaint after using the screen for almost 4 years would be the ghost. Windows or static images are now visible for a few seconds after closing. For the mechanical keyboard, he chose a Keychron K3, a slim model. To customize the typing experience, you can choose the type of switches you want under the keys (as opposed to the membranes found on most modern computer keyboards that aren’t super cool mechanical). I went with the low profile red optical switches, he noted. Overall, I really like this keyboard. My only complaint would be the battery life. To complete the setup, an 11-inch iPad Pro from 2018, which Tavenier, a man of art, uses with a second-generation Apple Pencil. Buy these items now: Computer and peripherals: Audio-visual: Accessories and decor: If you would like to see your setup featured onMac Cult, send high resolution photos to[email protected]. Please provide a detailed list of your equipment. Tell us what you like or don’t like about your setup, and let us know any special touches or challenges.







