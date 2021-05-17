Georgia Men’s Tennis Upsets North Carolina No.6 at NCAA Tournament | Georgia Sports





The Georgia No.11 men’s tennis team advanced to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals after beating the No.6 North Carolina 4-3 in Lake Nona, Fla. The Bulldogs go 17-6 this season and the Tar Heels season ends at 21-4. Georgia booked their trip to the quarterfinals behind Billy Rowe’s racquet on court five. At 5-4, 40-0 in the second set, a forehand from North Carolinas Josh Peck sailed into the net, earning Rowe the 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 victory and the onslaught of celebration. Bulldogs. Our team came to fight, said Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz. They knew it wouldn’t be easy. North Carolina is a great team. We have some great friends there on the coaching staff. We knew North Carolina was going to come out and give us their best shot, and we have a lot of respect for their team. For us, it was about going out and being ready to be challenged in every place. The Bulldogs rebounded from an early doubles deficit to clinch the point and take a 1-0 lead in the game. The seventh-ranked Georgian duo of Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink fell early in the first court to third-place William Blumberg and Brian Cernoch in a 6-1 loss, but Philip Henning and Erik Grevelius responded with a 6-1 victory. -4 against Tar Heels Benjamin Sigouin and Rinky Hijikata in third court. Blake Croyder and Rowe clinched the point for the Bulldogs in a tie-breaker style Rowes, the first of two deciding points in Monday’s game. The duo beat North Carolinas Simon Soendergaard and Mac Kiger 7-6 (7-2). Georgias’ resilient doubles victory proved the difference between these two teams as they eventually went their separate ways in singles. We did a great job in the # 2 and # 3 doubles, Diaz said. And this double point was really crucial. Our team really just answered the challenge North Carolina threw in for singles, and I couldn’t be prouder. Henning started the singles with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Sigouin, extending the Bulldogs’ lead to 2-0. The South African has yet to lose a game in the NCAA tournament this season. North Carolina has responded with its own successive victories. Cernoch beat Croyder 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 at No.4, and Hijikata followed with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) victory over Zink, tying the score at two apiece. Grevelius then put the Bulldogs back in front after beating Soendergaard 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 at No.6, but the Tar Heels tied at three as Blumberg beat 15th-ranked Bryde, 6-2, 7- 6. (7-5) at n ° 1. Rowes’ victory over Peck at No.5 completed the surprise for the Bulldogs as they extended their stay at Lake Nona. Georgia will face Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament on May 20. These two SEC rivals last met on February 19 where the volunteers won 4-2 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.

