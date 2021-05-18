Fashion Forum, 9 a.m. – 05/17





Jimboy Midtown reopens!Jimboy’s on 29th Street in Midtown reopens! Lori Wallace is here to check it out! 6 hours ago

Young influencer Ava IrelandShe is only 10 years old, but she has a lot of fans! Julissa is with Ava Ireland to learn more about her success on Instagram! 6 hours ago

CJ’s Jamaican Food – Mixed Vegetables!Chef James Williams of CJ’s Jamaican Food in Stockton joins Tina again, this time making a mixed veg! 6 hours ago

Rent your wedding dress!How about saving a little and renting your wedding dress for your big day? It’s a trend that’s getting more and more popular, and Hien Le from Dare and Dazzle in Sonoma joins Courtney and Cody in giving us more information! 6 hours ago

Trivia Toast – 5/17Do Good Day players know the real names of these celebrities? 6 hours ago

CJ’s Jamaican Food, 9 a.m.CJ’S Perfect Ribeye Steak – he’ll show us how to make the most delicious and juicy seared rib eye steak with all the fixins. 6 hours ago

Kittens for adoptionWestern Ranch and Pet Supply has kittens available for adoption! We will meet the kitties and learn more about their partnership with the county shelter. 6 hours ago

Sacramento City CuisineCity Kitchen has been serving global comfort food for four years. Until now, they were a delivery only company. Julissa Ortiz is with the owner to help make a surprise announcement. 7 hours ago

Fashion Forum, 9 a.m. – 05/17The MTV Movie & TV Awards took place last night, so it’s time to find out what the celebrities wore on the red carpet at Fashion Forum today! 7 hours ago

Motivation for Monday – 05/17Every Monday in May, Cody’s favorite life coach, Melissa O’Sullivan Castillo, will give us some motivational tips to get us on fire! 7 hours ago

Joyful jungleThe Joyful Jungle now has its own operational website where you can order planters for pickup, delivery is FREE for the month of May to Sacramento residents with any purchase of $ 50 or more. 7 hours ago

What is this thing? – 5/17Randy from Emigh Hardware is back to surprise us on various hardware items! 7 hours ago

Tame diet, tame arthritisMay is Arthritis Awareness Month: Tame Your Diet and Your Arthritis! Registered Dietitian Pat Baird will show some foods that can tame muscle soreness; and highlight some of the other accepted remedies to help you function better. 7 hours ago

What is this thing? – 05/17, 8 a.m.Randy Aspinall from Emigh Hardware joins us with another edition of “What the Heck Is That?”, Where guys try to guess a random product from the store! Play with us! 8 hours ago

Local boxer training for the Junior OlympicsAn amateur boxer based in Sacramento is training for a big tournament this summer! Julissa is with Isaiah “The Puma” Coles! 8 hours ago

Pop-up event in Eskaton!Lori Wallace is at Eskaton in Sacramento, previewing an upcoming pop-up store event! Plus, Good Day Superfan Mel is here to say hello! 8 hours ago

Young IG influencerWith more than 80K followers on Instagram, this 10-year-old has become a social media influencer! Julissa Ortiz visited him live! 9 hours ago

Midtown of Jimboy is back !!Jimboy’s Tacos returns to its downtown location on 29th Street! Lori Wallace was there very early to catch a glimpse! 9 hours ago

Hysteria Lane FarmHysteria Lane Farm is all about the goats, goat milk soap, lotion and other spa products! We meet with owners John Airrington and Chris Steele to find out more! 9 hours ago

Sing it to me – 05/17Tina sees if Good Day players can guess this Monday anthem! 9 hours ago

7:10 Toast – 05/17Happy monday! 9 hours ago

Positive Vibes 05/16/2021Positive Vibes 05/16/2021 1 day ago

Fat City Brew and BBQHead to Stockton and have a refreshing infusion to go with your meat on National BBQ Day! Owner Don King joined us from Fat City to talk about the menu. 1 day ago

Danny Schneider – Joshua’s House AlbumDanny Schneider joined us via Zoom with the latest one on “Album for Joshua’s House”. 1 day ago

