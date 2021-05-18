Liza Minnell is a style while singing and dancing to remind you to dress with joy





We don’t use the word showbiz enough to describe knockout style anymore. Cascading ruffles, acres of fringe, and plate-sized sunglasses set our most basic fashion synapses on fire. Showbiz style is the fashion worlds sickly dessert course, one that is buried under a cascade of toxic-hued sauces, that arrives encrusted with lighted candles after a procession to its own theme song, and makes the whole restaurant come together. twist your neck to see what just happened. Showbiz must be overtly decadent to the point of cliché that you categorically must do not be able to look away. Jayne Mansfield’s Pink palace (with heart-shaped pool)? It was showbiz. Elizabeth Taylors’ jewelry arsenal? For sure. Hyper-Gwynethness? Sort of. Larger-than-life style is everywhere and nowhere in 2021. If Instagram is to be believed (no), everyone goes about their business in opera gloves and thong bikinis. But probably weren’t. This is probably why Netflixs Halston A dazzling five-part biopic by Ryan Murphy, which tells the life story of Roy Halston Frowick (played by Ewan McGregor) seems so necessary. With members of the Halstons family interviewing the factual accuracy of the series, stick to indisputable truths. Halston was extremely showbiz, just like the Halstonettes, a nighttime collective of ultra-talented women (including Elizabeth Taylor, Cher, Elsa Peretti and Liza Minnelli), party girlfriends at the height of the Studio 54 era. In Murphys rendering, l American actor Krysta Rodriguez shines like the hairstyle, the kick, EGOT-winning Minnelli. This makes viewing compulsive. The star, who was born into the Hollywood hubbub (her parents were actor Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli), has enjoyed a prodigious hard-earned career in musical theater spanning more than seven decades. At just 19, she won the 1965 Best Actress Tony award for her Broadway debut in Flora the Red Threat, timely recognition of his effervescent talent and determination. Dance was the backbone of her performance, hence the work uniform of a black polo collar and pencil cut pants or leggings (note the Mary Janes). The signature, hassle-free pixie cut was enthusiastic about the same pragmatic spirit (her hair would have must have been hacked after a piece of chewing gum got tangled in it). The look stuck and, after winning the Best Actress award at the 1973 Oscars for her role in Bob Fosses Cabaret (1972), has become his trademark. Now looking at Minnelli’s photographs during those heady days, the electricity that fueled his style of stage flight is contagious. Showbiz Liza wore a double-breasted suit and men’s ties, sheepskin coats that swept the floor for airport transits, and blouses with huge fluted sleeves. In many photos, she is deeply in conversation, completely unaware that there is even a camera, or in flight on the dance floor. There are jazz hands, too many cigarettes to count, and palm leaf-shaped eyelashes. You have the distinct feeling that the showbiz Liza is this friend whoever lends you their most fabulous clothes, insists you’re not too tired to go out and sings loudly in the Uber. Oh Liza, we could all use some more showbiz now, right? Halston is streaming on Netflix now

