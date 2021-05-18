The right bow tie – The Free Weekly

Fashion
Q. As a bow tie enthusiast, I love seeing new converts! Being in the finance world with a big broker, I started wearing bow ties to differentiate myself from my charcoal suit / four-handed tie wearing colleagues. A happy side effect of being an English customer who always tells me that I look ‘very smart’. It’s always nice to get that kind of validation. I wonder if I’m wearing a bow tie today, because informality combines going back to the office with Zoom.
A. It’s always nice to hear a man who appreciates the clothes he wears and also the feedback he receives on what he wears. I imagine that won’t change in the latest iteration of the workplace.
You didn’t say if you wear bow ties exclusively or if you intersperse them in your rotation. But your use of the word avid suggests that you wear them often. Either way, it’s obvious you’ve seen how fun it can be to be recognized as a guy who knows how to dress. There are so many different ways to do this; one of the easiest is to wear a bow tie.
I tend to find that bow tie wearers are often in academia (think English teachers) or in professions that require people to bend over drawing boards (they prefer a tie that won’t get in the way. ). Sometimes, however, the guy in the bow tie is a successful businessman or lawyer who just prefers the flair and unconventional character of a bow tie.
Men who choose a bow tie do so as a form of personal expression and therefore, these wearers are likely to continue. When you see someone wearing one outside of formal settings, you know they really like to wear it (unlike a regular tie, which can seem like a must at times). Wearing a bow tie always makes a statement; he says: I am not here to blend in, and I agree to stand out. Bow ties are a departure from the usual, sometimes for work clothes, more often for social situations, and as an essential part of formal attire. We tend to identify some men as guys with a bow tie. John Flannery, a well-known lawyer and frequent guest on The Beat with Ari Melber, wears one regularly; it became his signature.
Every now and then bow ties become the new fashion, and we see a lot more men wearing them. This was the case just a few years ago, but the popularity of styles usually doesn’t last very long. Even so, wearing one is never wrong. . . unless the specific tie you choose is in error.
What constitutes an error?
Wear a ridiculous bow tie, way too small, or a tie just as ridiculous, loose and too big. The correct size has changed over time; today’s bow ties should be 2 inches wide. It is wise to be careful with this little fashion stitch; make sure all of yours are on trend. For an investment of as little as $ 20 to $ 95 (depending on which store you shop at), your entire outfit can be upgraded.
A more common mistake is wearing a pre-tied tie (or, worse, a clip). Can you even imagine James Bond (or Fred Astaire) wearing a clip-on bow tie? It is important to tie your own. And because the bow tie itself is noticeable, another mistake is to combine it with other visible or offset elements; the rest of your outfit should be subtle (no bold patterns).
Bow ties say a lot about the wearer. Since they’re fun and playful in a way that regular ties aren’t, they can make you appear friendly and approachable. A bow tie can soften an overly edgy look or sharpen a look that can be too boring. While they are worn by those who are unconventional, it is true that they can be paired with older styles as well. I usually think people who love bow ties are the ones whose fathers, or important people in their lives, wore one. . . a beautiful tribute.
