Man sentenced to life for murder of Sergeant Lancaster in 2016 ambush





A parolee who pleaded guilty to the execution murder of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s sergeant in 2016 was sentenced to life in prison on Monday without the possibility of parole. Trenton Trevon Lovell, 31, was convicted of killing Sgt. Steve Owen, who was shot five times on October 5, 2016, while responding to a 911 report of an ongoing burglary at a building in Lancaster. Owen had radioed that he had the suspect of the break-in at gunpoint and was standing outside his patrol car when Lovell shot him in the head, then him. shot four more times in the face and chest as the deputy was wounded on the ground, prosecutors said. Lovell confessed to investigators that after injuring Owen, he completed the job by emptying his gun into Owen, court documents show. Owen’s family and friends spoke at Lovell’s sentencing hearing. Owen’s daughter Shannon Owen said she was heading for her car after finishing college classes when she heard gunshots coming from the neighborhood across the street. I heard you kill my father, ”she told Lovell. My heart breaks for my children, ”said the sergeant’s widow, Tania Owen. And you know what? My heart breaks for your mother, for your sister and your niece. They are pretty ladies. Both families lose a loved one. “ Lovell pleaded guilty in April to first degree murder and a number of other counts, including attempted murder, burglary, robbery and false imprisonment with violence. The attempted murder charge arises out of Lovell using Owen’s patrol car to ram the vehicle of another deputy. Prosecutors said Lovell then jumped out of the disabled patrol car and ran to a nearby house where he robbed and held a 19-year-old woman and her 17-year-old brother at gunpoint for an hour before shooting. go. He was captured shortly after. Prosecutors have not called for the death penalty, which County District Attorney George Gascn opposes. Lovell had a record of nearly a dozen previous arrests and two previous robbery convictions. He was on parole at the time of the shooting. Owen was a 29 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department. Then-Gov. Jerry Brown and law enforcement officials from as far away as New York attended his funeral.



Close modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos