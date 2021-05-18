Fashion
7 airy jumpsuits to wear for this summer wedding instead of a dress
It’s wedding season! And while the dresses are the wedding guest choice, wetsuits are the movement this year.
Not only are the jumpsuits super chic, they are so easy. Put one on, add a pair of shoes, grab a purse, and walk out the door. In addition, jumpsuits are generally more versatile than dresses.
Dresses are inherently whimsical, but jumpsuits can be dressed up so easily, especially if you go for a neutral color. And jumpsuits tend to provide more coverage, whether that summer wedding you’re attending has you sitting in the sun for an extended period of time or if the outdoor reception gets chilly. Also, jumpsuits are the less obvious choice for a wedding so you don’t end up blending into a sea of LBDs.
Below, shop seven breezy jumpsuits that are perfect for a summer wedding (and beyond).
Julia Jordan Halter Neck Jumpsuit, $ 95 (Orig. $ 138)
This halter neck jumpsuit will help you stand out with its beautiful cobalt blue hue. Catch it while its 30% off!
BELONGSCI Wide Leg Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $ 17.99 and more
Available in over 15 different colors, this affordable jumpsuit has a unique hem and ties at the shoulders and waist.
FARM Rio Flying Toucans jumpsuit with crossed back ruffles, $ 245
This fitted jumpsuit is perfect for a summer destination wedding. How cute is the colorful toucan print?
Lilly Pulitzer Kallie ruffled jumpsuit, $ 228
Available in sizes 00 to 16, this jumpsuit has a classic silhouette and is something you will definitely want to wear over and over again.
Loose floral jumpsuit Kachel, $ 148
This floral combination features side pockets, V-neck, belt and loose fit. Pair it with heels or sneakers!
Sophia Free People Jumpsuit, $ 168
This style of free people has removable straps, so you can wear it with or without the thin straps.
Lulus x LUSH Main Thing Navy Short Sleeve Tie Front Culotte Jumpsuit, $ 57
Suitable for the office and attractive at a wedding, this navy blue jumpsuit is a great option both day and night.
