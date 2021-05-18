The best colleges to learn modeling in Italy





The world of fashion is quite difficult, only some do. To be a professional fashionista, you need to have a sense of creativity, ambition, dedication, and courage. Nevertheless, you will need a lot of quality skills and industry knowledge. Fashion design schools will contribute to this. Learning at a school with a long history in fashion and design will encourage you to hone your experience and understanding of academics and others with years of relevant experience and performance. Every year Italy presents several of the most influential fashion shows, such as Pitti Immagine Uomo and Milan Menswear and Womenswear Weeks. These are some of the best fashion schools in Italy to attend if you want to learn fashion design: Istituto Marangoni International, Milan

Learning fashion at Istituto Marangoni Milano is an unforgettable experience that takes you through the very first school of the academy while being immersed in the history of Italian fashion. Learners will experience Italian culture and current fashion developments, which are influenced by innovative design and manufacturing, and combine handmade luxury and professionalism with striking results.

The city and the school have secured prestigious positions in the international fashion arena by exploiting long experience and an innovative and avant-garde approach to both fashion and the market. IM Milano learners have the chance to participate in unique infrastructure initiatives produced in collaboration with leading fashion houses, providing them with a unique experience that can help them progress to the next stage of their career in fashion. fashion. Polimoda, Florence

Polimoda is known for her excellent fashion education around the world. Polimoda is among the top ten fashion schools in the world and the best in Italy, according to BoF (The Business of Fashion) Global Fashion Design Ratings 2017. Polimoda prides itself on its technical background through operational and analytical executives highly specialized. Polimoda is an educational institute and innovative campus, with a youth population of around 2000 participants, of which 70% are international students. Polimoda is a breeding ground for idealists and opinion makers in the fields of fashion, entertainment and learning. European Institute of Design, Milan

The Istituto Europeo di Design has been providing education and research in design, style, presentation skills and leadership for almost 50 years. The IED is a growing international organization that grants first-level educational degrees and hosts three-year programs, masters programs, continuing education programs and specialized training. Koefia Academy, Rome

Studying fashion at Koefia International Academy involves familiarizing yourself with the technical aspects of the fashion making process. The programs cover the entire luxury fashion planning process, from the concept of the project to the paper model, from the concept of the sartorial canvas to the realization of the fabric using aesthetic criteria and procedures. A Koefia alumnus can turn a variety of inputs into outcomes that a leading fashion industry wants after graduation. About 80% of Koefia students start their initial work in healthy fashion brands, Maison and Atelier, as part of their profession and selection. Costume & Fashion Academy, Rom

Accademia Costume & Moda has a long experience of training professionals in the fields of fashion and beauty, establishing itself as a world leader for its didactic approach through the ages. Established in 1964, the Accademia is now ranked among the top three fashion schools in the world for its graduate and graduate fashion design programs as part of the fashion industry’s influential global competitiveness’ Top Fashion Schools across the world 2019. ” (BoF).

