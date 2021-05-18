7 outfits inspired by real fashion brands

Connect with us

Sailor moonis the quintessential magical girl anime, a staple for any fan of the genre. The manga and the original adaptation of the ’90s anime influenced an entire generation of magical girls, whether in terms of skill, team dynamics, or fashion. The latter in particular provided fans with the iconic Sailor Scout uniform, based on the classic Japanese schoolgirl uniform, and revolutionized girls’ magical outfits for years to come.

What many don’t know, however, is that Naoko Takeuchi, the manga’s writer / illustrator, took inspiration from high fashion brands when designing some Sailor moonAs a fan of haute couture, Takeuchi was influenced by the work of fashion designers such as Thierry Mugler and Chanel, whose Sailor moon fashion icon teenage and villain characters fighting for love and justice.

7 Queen Beryl and her Mugler-inspired dress

Queen Beryl Sailor Moon

For Queen Beryl’s dark purple dress, Naoko Takeuchi drew inspiration from several dresses from Thierry Mugler’s ready-to-wear and haute couture collections of 1992. The horn shape of the neckline, in particular, was probably taken from in a silver dress worn by Ivanka Trump at the Spring / Summer collection show. The sexy yet majestic allure of the bodycon dress and revealing neckline works perfectly with a character like Queen Beryl, who not only demands the destruction of the Sailor Scouts, but also flaunts her status as the evil commander of the Dark Realm.

6 Striking Christian Lacroix outfit from Calaveras

As a member of the Black Moon clan and one of the Specter sisters, Calaveras deserved nothing less than the golden Christian Lacroix outfit she wears. The look appeared in the brand’s fall-winter collection from 1992 and consists of a gold corset that looks like armor, a short red skirt and a large gold bow on the back of the dress. head.

Takeuchi complemented Calaveras’ uniform with gold accessories and boots, and the Black Moon Clan signature facing down in a half-moon, making Calaveras one of the most stylish Specter sisters.

5 Sailor Saturn Mugler Shirt

Sailor Saturn Mugler

Once again showing his admiration for the French fashion label, Takeuchi dressed Hotaru Tomoe (Sailor Saturn) in a black turtleneck t-shirt from Mugler’s Fall / Winter 1992 collection.

The look, which also includes an array of geometric cutouts and a black bow on each shoulder, appeared in color illustration in the manga and never made it to the anime. Despite this, Hotaru wears a similar, albeit less detailed, long-sleeved black shirt in the ’90s anime as one of her daily outfits.

4 Glamorous Chanel jewelry from Sailor Pluto

Naomi Campbell Setsuna

Similar to Sailor Saturn’s fashionista moment, Setsuna Meiou (Sailor Pluto) donned this gem-heavy and gold-heavy outfit for a manga illustration. The simple, short black dress and gold chains appeared on the catwalk and in print ads for Chanel’s Fall / Winter 1992 collection. Takeuchi added the Setsuna Mark Garnet Stone to the flower brooches of her necklace and body jewelry, alluding to the weapon she uses as the Guardian of the Space-Time Gate, the Garnet Rod.

3 Black Lady and the YSL ad

Dark Lady YSL

Naoko Takeuchi was inspired for the Black Lady outfit from a 1991 Yves Saint Laurent fragrance ad featuring Kate Moss. the Sailor moon The author kept the dark colors and revealing side slit of the dress’s skirt, but changed the bust area to simple straps and a sheer, long-sleeved undershirt. Takeuchilater recreated the YSL ad in a illustration where Black Lady takes the role of the model, flaunting the now iconic outfit that anime fans around the world have been cosplaying for over twenty years.

2 Koan Fan Favorite Mugler Bodysuit

Sailor Moon Koan

Arguably the the best dressed villain of the Sailor moon series, Koan is the youngest and most ambitious of the Specter Sisters. As such, Takeuchi has perhaps taken one of Mugler’s most memorable looks from the Fall / Winter 1992 collection. Koan has retained every detail of the original Mugler piece, from the sheer bodysuit with veiny stitching to the plush tutu. in feathers.

Takeuchi also kept the hairstyle of the pointy space buns and the forehead jewel that the model wore on the runway. She added a pink bodice to Koan’s neck in the manga, but that detail was left out of the ’90s anime, but reintroduced in Sailor Moon Crystal.

1 Iconic Dior Dress from PrincessSerenity

Sailor Moon Princess Serenity

As the Princess of the Moon Kingdom, Serenity wears a white empire waist dress with gold embellishments on the bust and shoulders. It was first seen on the catwalk of Christian Dior’s Spring / Summer 1992 collection, where it was featured as “Il Palladio”, alluding to the inspiration of the dress, the columns that appear in most of ancient Greek architecture. Naoko Takeuchi gave Serenity her own take on the dress by adding a second skirt and a long, flowing bow in the back. Overall, the dress has become as iconic as the Sailor Scout uniform and has been featured in all Sailor Moon media thus far, including the manga and both anime adaptations.

