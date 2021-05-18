Alex Goff opens the game at Noblesville NCAA Regional





NOBLESVILLE, male golfer Ind. Sophomore Kentucky Alex goff opened the game at Noblesville Regional with a 4-over par 76 and is tied for 49th in the individual standings thanks to the opening 18 holes of the three-day, 54-hole event. The tour was delayed an hour and the field faced light to moderate but steady rain throughout the day. There is still plenty of track for Goff to get back in contention for the Noblesville Regional individual spot to compete in the NCAA Championships later this month. Goff returns to the course on Tuesday for his second lap starting at 9:50 a.m. ET. He’ll leave on the first try. The Kings Mountain, NC native got off to a great start birdie par five seconds to go under par early in his day. The back-to-back bogeys in the fifth and sixth were quickly tackled with the second birdie of his round on par five seventh. He gave up the shot in the ninth to go 1-over by the turn. Of the last nine, Goff started off the same with a quick birdie this time around at par four 10th. A double bogey in the 12th was cleared with his fourth birdie of the round in the 13th par four. Goff closed the round with a double bogey in the 15th and a bogey in the 18th to finish his round at 4 points. The 15th was by far the most difficult hole of the day for the whole peloton as 38 players either bugged or doubled it. Only one player had a birdie. Travis Vick of Texas leads the field by 4 under to lead 16 under par on day one of action. Goff has paced the Wildcats this season with an average of 72.28 strokes, three top-20, two top-five and a Blessings Collegiate Invitational victory to open his second campaign. He has set a number of career records. His victory at the Blessings was the end of his career. In a third place finish at the Legends Collegiate Invitational, he had a career round (64) and a score of 54 holes (201). Goff has been the UK’s top finisher in five of the eight events he started, including the South East Conference Championship. The Sagamore Club is a signed Jack Nicklaus model by 72.7173 yards. The club previously hosted a regional NCAA Division I men’s golf division in 2015, with Illinois and SMU sharing the title. Today, major champion Bryson DeChambeau led SMU that year just weeks before winning the national individual championship. Sagamore was also the site of the 2010 NCAA Division II Men’s National Golf Championships. The top five teams from each region, plus the top person not associated with one of those teams, will advance to the national championships May 28 through June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. For the latest news on the Kentucky Men’s Golf Team, follow us onTwitter,Facebook,Instagramand on the web at UKathletics.com.







