Black Fashion Week MN Highlights Icons and New Arrivals

“Refresh Rebuild Fashion” is this year’s theme MN Black Fashion Week (BFWMN), and rightly so, the event focuses on both the state’s legacy and emerging designers. From May 21 to 29, the lineup includes four parade nights, plus a bonus Model Call 101 class, but the crown jewels are the streetwear show “Revolution of Fashion” and the exhibition part, final part of the fashion show. “BLCK STYLE.”

“This is the year of comeback,” says Natalie Morrow, founder of BFWMN. “Let’s get out of our sweatpants, get out of our homes, get out of our apartments. We can still put on makeup, and soon people will be able to see our faces and get vaccinated. All these new [COVID-related] things, in the future, have really changed the way life will be from now on, but i feel the refresh, the relaunch, we just need that. “

Serving a changed community by 2020

However, 2020 was not just about the pandemic. It was also about the murder of George Floyd and centuries of racial injustice reaching a boiling point. “Being a black woman, we know [racism] is there. We live with her every day. It’s just that George Floyd took the wool out of people’s eyes. What we’ve always seen is what they see. And that’s why he changed the world, ”Morrow said.

In homage to the movement, the multi-designer show “Revolution of Fashion” (May 27) also includes protest footage from videographer Adrian Wilson, says Morrow. Fashion is a means of expression and she is thrilled to see how people wear their hearts on their sleeves with their signs and shirts.

“[Floyd’s murder] changed the way people felt. They trusted who they were, that they weren’t racist or prejudiced, but then they thought about it, “Morrow said.” People contacted me and apologized if they had done anything. either to offend me or to offend people. my crew. It changed the way we look at it all. “

Milestones of the past and celebrations of the present

Whether it’s because of people’s desire to support the black community, the momentum created since BFWMN started in 2018, or the excitement of finally being able to come together (Morrow says that’s a bit of everything), the event was fully embraced by the community. this year.

W Minneapolis – The Foshay has become the official sponsor and is hosting the kickoff mixer in its Prohibition Bar on the 27th floor. The Minnesota Afircan American Heritage Museum & Gallery (MAAHMG) and the Empire Beauty School have initiated partnerships. BFWMN’s Instagram followers have also increased by almost 233% since the pandemic, and the day I connected with her, Morrow was discussing a social media collaboration with an Instagram account that has over 600,000. subscribers.

Even as BFWMN keeps moving forward, the event is sure to celebrate both the present and the past. One example is a screening of a Karl Kani fashion show tucked away in the middle of events showcasing the latest looks. The show was Morrow’s first track production, and while Morrow couldn’t quite remember what year it was, as she puts it, “How far away was he? Kevin Garnett was on the Timberwolves! He was there, as was Jason Kidd on the New Jersey Nets. All the Timberwolves came, and all the Nets came. “

Another example could be the partially exposed and partially rooftop track, “BLCK STYLE,” produced in collaboration with the MAAHMG and the Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS). On May 28-29, local and once-local designers Tro williams, Robyne robinson, Alexis Brazil, Rammy mohamed, and Kendall ray will each feature three looks alongside the visual story touching iconic black fashion influencers like Ann Lowe, Dapper Dan and Prince. While the locals may be touted as “emerging designers” in the press release, Morrow is quick to point out the legacy of some of them.

“Troe [Williams] has been around for many years, and most people don’t know it used to do all the decor for Minnesota clubs, “Morrow says, checking off places like the Face, Seven, Rosewood and the ever-redecorated lounge.” The nightclub scene was Troe. “Beyond that, Williams has also worked with celebrities such as Pam Grier, Jada Pinkett Smith and Laverne Cox.

Robinson has his own eclectic history in Minnesota, first as an anchor at Fox 9, then through his creative passions. She is best known for ROX jewelry, but she also designed the Minneapolis-St. The restrooms at Paul International Airport and worked with people like Beyonce, Paula Abdul and Fab 5 Freddy.

As for the other three designers, they may be newer, but they’ve already made an impact with multiple appearances, awards and recognitions at BFWMN and Fashion Week MN.

“I’m really proud of the museums one because the Minnesota Historical Society is well known across the country,” Morrow says, adding, “I’m in museums, I’m in exhibits, fashion and film, and I love them at I bring this love and enthusiasm to our community because sometimes we may or may not know what we love, so if they bring an open mind, they can enjoy something different. “

See the full lineup of Black Fashion Week MN events here.