Pitman High School students protest dress code after student arrest





TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) – Students at Pitman High School rallied behind a classmate who was hung up and handcuffed for breaking the dress code. About 100 students protested the Mondy dress code, saying it was sexist and not uniformly enforced. In response, the school district promises change. The incident started with a crop top. He handcuffed me and my hands were behind my back. And then I went in the golf cart to the office and he filed a police report, said Olivia Millentree, a high school student from Pitman. Millentree wore a cropped top and leggings to class last week and said a teacher called it distracting and told her to put on a t-shirt. “It made me feel targeted for what I was a dress code for because I didn’t think it was a distraction for other people,” Millentree said. When she refused to change, she was suspended and warned to stay off campus. Words were exchanged that shouldn’t have been, and I returned to lunch to apologize for my behavior, Millentree said. That’s when she says the school resources officer arrested her for trespassing. I was afraid. I was embarrassed; I was upset by the whole situation. A lot of people were watching me, Millentree said. The situation sparked outrage among students who protested against the dress code. I understand dress codes exist for a reason, but I think the dress code is very, very strict, said Holly Blythe, a sophomore. Blythe was among dozens of college students who rallied around Millentree wearing crop tops, which would normally violate the dress code which she says unfairly punishes female students. Guys can’t wear a shirt in training and I have to wear a t-shirt. I can’t wear a tank top. I can’t show any tummy. I cannot wear a sports bra. I don’t understand why guys can do a thing and girls can’t, Blythe said. This prompted the Turlock Unified School District to review its policy. They told FOX40 they would revise the rules in the future. As for Millentree, she won’t be able to go back to school the rest of the year – not even to graduate. “It’s a sad cause that’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, and it makes me very sad that it has come to this and used it against me,” said Millentree. A punishment which, according to many students and parents, does not correspond to the crime. For a navel, she will not be able to go through her ceremony. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous, said Irma Ramirez, a parent. The school district called Monday’s protest peaceful and respectful and said it would use feedback from students and parents to revise the dress code next year.



