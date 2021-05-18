Fashion
How CALD designers like Safuratu Bakare use fashion to showcase the rich tapestry of the multicultural community
The fashion industry has long been criticized for its lack of diversity and representation, but Perth designer SafuratuBakare is making great strides to shatter the glass ceiling.
Key points:
- Fashion show celebrated launch of Multicultural Integration Australia
- MCIA aims to create awareness to break cultural stereotypes
- Designer Ms. Bakare wants to break stereotypes about Afro-Australians
The Nigerian-born migrant used her cultural heritage to inspire her designs.
“African fabric is beautiful,” she says.
“Some people call it loud, but I call it bold and beautiful, they look great, you can take the African fabric and turn it into something wonderful.”
Her husband moved to work, which gave her many other skills.
“I graduated in cosmetology in America, I graduated in dressmaking in South Korea and two and a half years later my husband transferred to Nigeria,” she said.
“I started my [fashion] business in Nigeria in 2012, then he moved to Australia. “
Highly accomplished, she also works as a registered nurse in Perth but her love for fashion has always been at the forefront.
She mainly uses fabrics such as ankara and aso-oke, which are native to her home country and other parts of Africa.
“Before, [aso-oke] Previously, only the rich could afford it.
“It was made for chefs and stuff, but nowadays it’s available to everyone.
“It’s unique in a way, it’s like a wool, a cotton that is woven together and comes in stripes that I have to put together piece by piece to create a design,” she explains.
Challenging stereotypes through fashion
Like many other migrants, Ms. Bakare is determined to tell her story on her own terms.
“So I use fashion, I use my designs to tell African history in a way that I want people to understand because most of the time the media does not give a good perception of African culture or in the African way. of life.”
Her designs were recently showcased at a local fashion event.
It was to celebrate the launch of Multicultural Integration Australia (MCIA), a new coordination group designed to create cultural awareness.
The show was organized in collaboration with Face WA Models and the Pageantsa Perth training group for aspiring models from various backgrounds, which is now part of the MCIA.
Ms. Bakare took the opportunity to show people the richness of her culture and shatter negative stereotypes about her community through fashion.
“This platform is important to me.
Help migrants to get started in modeling
Filipino migrant Helen Shaw founded Face WA Models and Pageants in 2017.
With a background in modeling and fashion design, she began training young migrant women in Perth to help them enter competitions and break into the modeling world.
“When I started this I only trained the girls in my own backyard,” she said.
Her passion is empowering people of all walks of life, genders, shapes and sizes to kiss each other and helping them build their confidence.
“These girls who wanted to do modeling and pageantry and who excelled in it, we send them to represent Australia internationally.
“We bring so many models from different countries representing their origin and heritage and it’s all about unity.
“We are all Australians, but we have our own origins.
Ingrid Ngiauis, born in Malaysia, is one of the newest recruits to Face WA.
“Growing up I always loved fashion, I always experimented with my own personal style,” she said.
“I used to watch international beauty pageants … and I really enjoyed seeing how confident the women were, how they represented their country.”
The 29-year-old is a day kindergarten teacher, but is a freelance model in her spare time.
“I’ve always been pretty shy and I’ve been that kind of person who needs a little bit of help, support and encouragement to come out of my shell,” she said.
“It was such an amazing trip.
“I was slowly growing in confidence on my own, but when I finally joined Face WA, that confidence and feeling of acceptance and mentorship just helped me grow exponentially.”
She hopes there will be more opportunities in fashion for various models like her as more and more people learn the importance of inclusiveness.
“When I [first] I came here, I didn’t really appreciate the different cultures, not many people knew where Malaysia was and there has been a great improvement since then and things like this are helping to become more respectful and diverse ”, she declared.
“I think each culture is special in itself, they have their own traditions, festivals, cuisines which are so special and I think that makes our culture as Australians even richer as each brings the best of their culture to the country. table. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]