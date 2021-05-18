How CALD designers like Safuratu Bakare use fashion to showcase the rich tapestry of the multicultural community

The fashion industry has long been criticized for its lack of diversity and representation, but Perth designer SafuratuBakare is making great strides to shatter the glass ceiling.

The Nigerian-born migrant used her cultural heritage to inspire her designs.

“African fabric is beautiful,” she says.

“Some people call it loud, but I call it bold and beautiful, they look great, you can take the African fabric and turn it into something wonderful.”

Her husband moved to work, which gave her many other skills.

Safuratu Bakare trained young migrant women in Perth to help them enter competitions. ( ABC News: Herlyn Kaur

“I graduated in cosmetology in America, I graduated in dressmaking in South Korea and two and a half years later my husband transferred to Nigeria,” she said.

“I started my [fashion] business in Nigeria in 2012, then he moved to Australia. “

Ms. Bakare works primarily with fabrics such as ankara and aso-oke, which are native to her home country and other parts of Africa. ( ABC News: Herlyn Kaur

Highly accomplished, she also works as a registered nurse in Perth but her love for fashion has always been at the forefront.

“Fashion is my passion, it’s what I love to do, it’s what gives me a lot of joy, something I’m ready to do anytime.”

Ms. Bakare uses her Nigerian cultural heritage to inspire her designs. ( ABC News: Herlyn Kaur

She mainly uses fabrics such as ankara and aso-oke, which are native to her home country and other parts of Africa.

“Before, [aso-oke] Previously, only the rich could afford it.

“It was made for chefs and stuff, but nowadays it’s available to everyone.

“It’s unique in a way, it’s like a wool, a cotton that is woven together and comes in stripes that I have to put together piece by piece to create a design,” she explains.

Challenging stereotypes through fashion

Like many other migrants, Ms. Bakare is determined to tell her story on her own terms.

“If you allow other people to tell your story, they’ll tell it however they want,” she said.

“So I use fashion, I use my designs to tell African history in a way that I want people to understand because most of the time the media does not give a good perception of African culture or in the African way. of life.”

Models backstage at a recent fashion show in Perth to celebrate the launch of Multicultural Integration Australia (MCIA). ( ABC News: Herlyn Kaur

Her designs were recently showcased at a local fashion event.

It was to celebrate the launch of Multicultural Integration Australia (MCIA), a new coordination group designed to create cultural awareness.

The show was organized in collaboration with Face WA Models and the Pageantsa Perth training group for aspiring models from various backgrounds, which is now part of the MCIA.

Ms. Bakare took the opportunity to show people the richness of her culture and shatter negative stereotypes about her community through fashion.

“This platform is important to me.

“It’s a way for me to put African culture in the spotlight so people can see it, that we are not just what they hear in the news.”

Help migrants to get started in modeling

Filipino migrant Helen Shaw founded Face WA Models and Pageants in 2017.

With a background in modeling and fashion design, she began training young migrant women in Perth to help them enter competitions and break into the modeling world.

Filipino migrant Helen Shaw founded Face WA Models and Pageants in 2017 to help young migrant women from Perth enter the modeling world. ( ABC News: Herlyn Kaur

“When I started this I only trained the girls in my own backyard,” she said.

Her passion is empowering people of all walks of life, genders, shapes and sizes to kiss each other and helping them build their confidence.

“These girls who wanted to do modeling and pageantry and who excelled in it, we send them to represent Australia internationally.

“We bring so many models from different countries representing their origin and heritage and it’s all about unity.

“We are all Australians, but we have our own origins.

Ingrid Ngiauis, of Malaysian descent, is a day kindergarten teacher in Perth, but she is a freelance model in her spare time. ( ABC News: Herlyn Kaur

Ingrid Ngiauis, born in Malaysia, is one of the newest recruits to Face WA.

“Growing up I always loved fashion, I always experimented with my own personal style,” she said.

“I used to watch international beauty pageants … and I really enjoyed seeing how confident the women were, how they represented their country.”

The 29-year-old is a day kindergarten teacher, but is a freelance model in her spare time.

The fashion show was organized in collaboration with the models and the Face WA contests. ( ABC News: Herlyn Kaur

“I’ve always been pretty shy and I’ve been that kind of person who needs a little bit of help, support and encouragement to come out of my shell,” she said.

“It was such an amazing trip.

“I was slowly growing in confidence on my own, but when I finally joined Face WA, that confidence and feeling of acceptance and mentorship just helped me grow exponentially.”

Face WA helps celebrate the diversity of cultures on the Australian modeling scene. ( ABC News: Herlyn Kaur

She hopes there will be more opportunities in fashion for various models like her as more and more people learn the importance of inclusiveness.

“When I [first] I came here, I didn’t really appreciate the different cultures, not many people knew where Malaysia was and there has been a great improvement since then and things like this are helping to become more respectful and diverse ”, she declared.

“I think each culture is special in itself, they have their own traditions, festivals, cuisines which are so special and I think that makes our culture as Australians even richer as each brings the best of their culture to the country. table. “