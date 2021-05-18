Connect with us

Erika Jayne looks effortlessly cool in a blue latex dress on night two of the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Erika Jayne looks effortlessly cool in a blue latex dress on the night of two of the MTV Movie & TV Awards … as the embezzlement investigation heats up for her ex-husband

She kicks off the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with investigators watching every episode closely due to embezzlement allegations made against her ex-husband Thomas Girardi.

But Erika Jayne was clearly determined to look like herself on Monday, when she appeared at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED Awards in Los Angeles, California.

The reality TV star, 49, sparkled in a bright blue marble patterned latex dress and matching coat.

Erika showed off her cleavage in her blue latex Nlod mini dress, which featured a bold, plunging neckline.

Her toned legs were fully visible in the short dress, and she also wore electric blue pointy heels as well as a few gold anklets.

Jayne’s long matching coat fell to the ankles and featured padded shoulders and shiny lapels.

The RHOBH star accessorized her glamorous outfit with several gold and silver necklaces including two with large cross pendants that fell between her breasts.

Erika also wore chunky gold rings and hoops, and her makeup consisted of thick eyelashes, pink blush, and pink lipstick.

Her waist-length platinum blonde waves cascaded over her shoulders as she smiled and posed, and her manicure was pointy and white.

The appearance comes as it was announced that legal professionals would be taking a close look at the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, after Erika’s finances became a focal point in the embezzlement case. funds against her ex-husband.

Thomas Girardi, who Erika separated from in November, is in debt to “ hundreds of clients ” and former workers as his law firm owes at least $ 26 million in settlement money.

The 81-year-old lawyer, who is under court-ordered guardianship and his brother’s legal guardianship, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and says he has no money.

And as of this week, two of the trial trustees have hired Beverly Hills attorney Ronald Richards to investigate Erika’s finances, amid accusations that Thomas was hiding some of his assets from creditors by transferring them to his star wife. from television.

“We will transcribe every word. The show does not offer immunity to his talent, ” said Richards tweeted about the next Bravo series which will be released on Wednesday.

Erika, also a pop singer, is known for her love of luxury, glam crews, and private jet trips to exotic locations, largely funded by her husband, whom she married in 2000.

Investigators have been dispatched to examine Erika’s affairs and accounts to see how much money and assets she has, theLA Timesreports.

The TheBravo star has reportedly filed an objection to stop the investigation and claims Richards is biased.

She also believes that Richards’ hiring is a conflict of interest, as he is currently representing the plaintiffs in another case against his spouse.

