Men’s Soccer Marshall: NATIONAL FIELDS – Herd wins 1-0 on Roberts’ overtime goal | Marshall University

CARY, North Carolina Call it a Cinderella story. Call it a team of fate. Call the Marshall Men’s Football Team whatever you like.
But whatever you do, be sure to call the Thundering Herd National Champions.
The herd capped a magical run through the NCAA tournament with a 1-0 overtime victory over No.3 Indiana to claim the school’s first national title on Monday night at Sahlens Stadium.
The end came familiarly, with senior forward Jamil Roberts in the right place at the right time to complete a chance created by teammate Vitor Dias. It was the same combination that combined for games the Marshalls’ only goal two previous wins – against defending National Champion Georgetown and host North Carolina.
This time the golden goal came in the seventh minute of the first overtime period.
Milo Yoseph started the game by dribbling the ball down the middle from the left wing, then feeding Dias into the box.
The Hermann Trophy semi-finalists’ first attempt was blocked by Indiana defenseman Daniel Munie, but in a lucky rebound it went straight back to Dias as he approached the net. His second shot, at close range, was stopped by Hoosiers goaltender Roman Celentano.
But the rebound found the foot of an unmarked Roberts, who redirected the ball into the unguarded net to spark a celebration that was quickly joined on the pitch by the thousands of cheerful Herd fans who created a similar atmosphere. at a Marshall home game.
We knew we could get ahead of them. We’ve had that in every team in the tournament, said Roberts, a third-round pick in the MLS Sporting Kansas City draft. We just knew that if we moved the ball over and over again, the opposition was going to tire and the holes were going to open. Ultimately they got bigger towards the end and I’m just here to tidy them up at the end.
The victory ends a race that saw the herd upset the No. 1 seed in tournaments (Clemson), defending champion (Georgetown) and host school (North Carolina) before conquering the team with the most championships (Indiana, eight) in NCAA. the history of men.
It was also the first title for Marshall coach Chris Grassie, who had already made four trips to the College Cup – including two Division II final appearances with the University of Charleston.
After playing a conservative possession style for most of the tournament leading up to the final game, the Herd (13-2-3) came out attacking against the Hoosiers in a game whose start was delayed by nearly an hour in because of the length of the match. women’s final – won by Santa Clara in a penalty shootout against Florida State earlier in the evening.
It took just nine minutes for Marshall to tie his shooting tally for his entire semifinal win over UNC on Friday.
But the strong push sent to the net by Dias was only the tip of the iceberg.
Marshall beat IU 8-6 in a first half that saw both teams create legitimate scoring chances. And both teams escaped with potential penalties in the box with Marshalls Gabriel Alves knocking out Hoosiers Herbert Endeley early in the game and an IU defender committing a hand ball several minutes later.
Four of the Herds’ shots in the first 45 minutes were on goal, forcing Celentano to make some tough saves.
Two of the best came moments apart in the middle of the period, the first on a low shot in transition by Vinicius Fernandes before Dias landed a hard shot just outside the box after forcing a near roll from the midfield.
Although IU (12-2-2) failed to put a ball in the net and force Marshall goalkeeper Olivier Semmle to make a save, his scoring opportunities were just as dangerous.
Sophomore defender Munie hit the near post with a header from a free kick in the middle of the period, then sent a header just over the crossbar on receiving a corner kick just before the half time.
The longer the match lasted, the more we were going to win, said Grassie. In the first half, [Endeley] was very dangerous. He had a run in the second half, but I felt like we got away with it.
It is difficult for teams to chase after. We play a different and interesting style with a lot of possession in the back, and when we go forward we make sure that the counter-prevention is right. The first half was not, the second was perfect.
Semmle was eventually called in to make his first save just four minutes into the second half and it was a beauty – diving to his right to get a free kick by IUs Victor Bezerra from around 20 yards away. The Hoosiers got a second chance on the game when the rebound ended up on Joey Maher’s foot. But his shot went far from the post to keep the game scoreless.
It was the only shot IU would get in the first 39 minutes of the half against the herd’s stingy defense for most of the second half, while Dias, Yosef, Fernandes and Gabriel Alves continued to press the attack by shooting the Hoosiers net.
Marshall beat his opponent 14-8 through regulation, but it took an extra stroke in overtime to get the job done.
Everyone has written us off from the start, Roberts said. They gave us the toughest race in the tournament and we knew we were the better team. It was just up to us to show it. I think everyone can agree that we’ve done this to the whole world now.