Cutest Fashion Show To Raise Money For A Good Cause – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





The cutest fashion show you have ever seen on Tuesday night helps raise money for a wonderful cause. And it’s #SomethingGood that you can be a part of from home. Dallas Rise School will host its 4th annual Runway for Rise, which is going virtual this year due to COVID-19. The non-profit school operates in the Moody Family YMCA in Dallas, providing education to children aged six months to six years with or without disabilities in an inclusive environment. About 70% of students enrolled in Rise have Down syndrome and other developmental differences, as well as 30% of traditional learners. The school provides comprehensive education, intervention and therapy to students during their formative years. Masters-level educators and speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, physiotherapists and music therapists help students meet their individual needs. Tuesday’s fundraiser will provide financial assistance to children who rely on this school to improve their lives. In the parade, the cutest models will show off styles from local boutiques and draperies like Dondolo, Mi Golondrina and Small Pockets.



There is no registration fee to watch the event, but donations are encouraged. There’s even a raffle you can browse online. The fun starts from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You can register to watch and donate on RunwayForRise.org. You can also watch on their Youtube and Facebook pages. The annual Runway for Rise event allows us to celebrate the amazing children who attend our school and to thank the community for their continued support, especially throughout a very difficult year, said Caroline Snabes, director of development for the school. ‘Rise school. We hope you will consider joining us in our tradition of celebrating diversity and encouraging children practically this year. For more information on The Rise School, Click here.

