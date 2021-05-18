Shield Agents: How Technology and Pandemic Fashion Affect the Role of the Face Mask

Rapper will.i.am must feel.

The founding member of the Black Eyed Peas was frolicking on stage at last year’s MTV Video Music Awards during the pandemic, wearing a device that appeared to be a cross between a gas mask and an alien space helmet. This came as no surprise as subtlety has never been the strong point of this American rapper, who cultivated an eccentric fashion sense that has been the subject of controversial debate among men’s fashion experts.

The polarizing pop-rap outfit frontman, whose full name is William Adams, is reluctant to indulge in the kind of luxury shopping that fashion houses are looking to nurture. Instead, he reveled in the freedom of asymmetrical drooping pants, quirky silhouettes, and oddly shaped oversized sunglasses that channel 3D specs. The facial device he wore at the awards show was just another centerpiece of his maximalist fashion-centric wardrobe, a portmanteau he invented that blends fashion and technology.

The extravagant face mask piqued the interest of Marc Benioff, CEO of cloud computing company Salesforce. Avid tech will.i.am, who was Director of Creative Innovation at Intel at one point, has been a regular at the Salesforces Dreamforce tech conference since 2010. Impressed by will.i.ams attempt to design a mask futurist, Benioff recommended that he collaborate. with Darius Adamczyk, Managing Director of Honeywell, the multinational manufacturing and engineering conglomerate responsible for manufacturing millions of N95 masks over the past year.

On April 8, a smart mask named Xupermask (pronounced super mask) has been unveiled.

A face mask that looks like something straight out of a movie looks like a speculative prototype that may never see the light of day. But this conceptual breakthrough was designed by Jose Fernandez, the Hollywood costume designer who created the SpaceX costumes for Elon Musk and worked on successful superheroes such as Black Panther, The Avengers, Spider-Man and X-Men 2.

Of course, the US $ 299 (RM 1,225) Xupermask wields more power than your regular pale blue gauze held by flimsy straps. Made of silicone with athletic mesh fabric on the sides, it covers the lower half of the face and comes with three dual speed fans, Honeywell HEPA filtration system, noise canceling headphones, LED night lights, battery rechargeable and bluetooth 5.0 function. The mask with capabilities for making calls and playing music already surpassing the cool factor of a white-clad Stormtroopers headgear is a force to be reckoned with.

We live in an age of science fiction, said will.i.am. The pandemic [feels like] a friggin movie. But we are wearing masks from yesterday’s film. So I wanted to create a mask adapted to the time.

The tech world is adept at spotting opportunities and the Xupermask is a good example of the industry rising to the occasion, raising a modest product that has been largely unchanged for years.

Meanwhile, innovators are incubating new ideas for face masks that possess a certain scientific rigor.

Michael Strano, professor of chemical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), is developing a mask designed to kill viruses. Running on a nine-volt battery, the mask incorporates a copper mesh that can be heated to a temperature high enough to deactivate viruses, allowing medically sterile air to be breathed.

Applying the same concept but taking a different approach, UK company Medi-Immune Ltd uses UVC light to sterilize the air drawn into a small chamber that can be worn on a belt or in a backpack. A tube from the chamber is plugged into the mask, while a ventilator in the mask maintains positive pressure to ensure no leakage.

If the mask we wear leaves traces of infection (or not), why not use it to test for Covid-19? Researchers at Harvard University’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering have already discovered ways to incorporate a freeze-dried Covid-19 diagnostic test into a face mask, which will give you a diagnosis in 90 minutes or less. After wearing the face mask for at least 30 minutes, a person can puncture the blister mounted on the mask to release the water necessary for rehydration and for reactions to take place. The test results would be indicated by one or two lines, similar to a pregnancy test.

Once used to protect us from disease or to ward off the unwelcome gaze of strangers, the face mask has come a long way from being a symbol of protest and visual commentary embraced by fashion to today, a virus avatar. . With face covers here to stay for the foreseeable future, consumers will demand more than cheap disposables. You can tighten the rules for wearing a mask but never limit experimentation and the freedom to protect yourself with flair.

FACE OFF

Creativity is never blocked. Here are the next-generation masks, some of which will soon hit the market and which may help us step up the fight against the pandemic.

Amazfit Aeri Design

amazfit.com

White

blancmasks.com

This article first appeared on May 3, 2021 in The Edge Malaysia.