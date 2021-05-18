

















May 18, 2021 – 8:29 AM CEST



Andrea Caamano Sharon Stone looks stunning in a tight dress as she shows off new hair in her big bedroom

Sharon stone liked her Monday night look so much that she filmed a short video for her fans to show. SEE: Sharon Stone’s LA mammoth home is epitome of luxury The five-second clip shows the actress, 63, parading through her bedroom while showing off her gorgeous bodycon Dolce & Gabbana dress. Loading the player … WATCH: Sharon Stone talks about regaining her glow after stroke The star was promoting her interview with Trevor Noah for The Daily Show, in which she discussed her new memories, The beauty of living twice. READ: Sharon Stone looks stunning in poolside photo as she announces good news RELATED: Sharon Stone’s heartfelt moment with her mom is too sweet for words Fans of the Basic Instinct actress loved her look, including model Naomi Campbell, who wrote: “Divine @sharonstone.” Friend Leslie Jordan joked, “What a strut! Do you serve fries with that shake, honey?” One follower remarked, “You never lost your glow. It has always been there. You are always stunning,” while a fourth remarked, “The mesmerizing glow of a fully vaccinated beauty icon. “ Sharon looked gorgeous in her D&G dress It wasn’t just Sharon’s dress and the “killer walk” that caught the attention of fans, but also her amazing new hairstyle. “Your haircut is gorgeous,” commented one, while a second added, “That hair! Looking for a good lady !!!” Sharon’s brief clip was filmed in her Los Angeles home, specifically her large bedroom, and we couldn’t help but notice that it features a framed image of the Queen. The portrait in question was created by Chris Levine in 2004 to mark 800 years of allegiance to the Crown by the island of Jersey. Other room features include a walk-in closet, a large dressing table stocked with makeup and beauty supplies, and a small corner sofa with a neatly ordered Dior blanket. Sharon, a mother of three, has owned her family home in Los Angeles since 1993, but she completely renovated it with the help of interior designer Douglas Truesdale.







