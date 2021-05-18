How accurate were the settings and faces of Netflix’s “Halston”? CR Fashion Book

Netflix kicked off its first original column in fashion history with a vibrant miniseries about American icon Halston. Transporting viewers into the decadent world of art from the 60s, 70s and 80s, each episode features Roy Frowick’s dramatic rise and fall – childhood and all. Glitter and glamor are juxtaposed against the harsh reality of addiction and mental illness, tearing apart fashion’s bubbly facade with true human stories. The result: a Netflix binging weekend for all style fanatics and history buffs. Set in New York City’s heyday and featuring pop culture icons, Halston needed major precision in every facet of its making. CR has included a gallery that will take you back in time and compare the originals to those generated by Netflix. How well did the production team replicate the famous Studio 54 and the legendary Liza Minnelli? Check out the faces and settings below.

With the costumers of the show, HalstonThe casting team was working hard. Nailing down a long list of A-listers isn’t an easy task, but the brains behind the series have done it perfectly. Our favorite was Rebecca Dayan’s beautiful portrayal of Tiffany’s icon, Elsa Peretti. Brava!

Ewan McGregor in his portrait of Halston Instagram The real Halston in his office in the 1970s Pinterest

The center of the series, Halston himself, was perfectly animated by Ewan McGregor. Giant sunglasses, a black turtleneck, a cigarette in her hand, and her slicked back hair made it quite difficult to distinguish between the real and the remade. Not to mention the incredible acting game.

Elsa Peretti

Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti Instagram The real Elsa Peretti Instagram

Absolutely fabulous. Rebecca Dayan effortlessly became Elsa Peretti. With each scene and outfit, Dayan increasingly embodied the cornerstone of fashion. Can we also have an Elsa Peretti miniseries?

Liza Minnelli

Liza Minnelli performed by Krysta Rodriguez Instagram The real Liza Minnelli Instagram

Krysta Rodriguez simply is Liza Minelli. There is no distinction between fake and genuine on this cast.

Victor Hugo

Victor Hugo performed by Gian Franco Rodriguez Instagram The real Victor Hugo Instagram

Victor Hugo’s eccentricity and bubbly personality are hilariously captured by Gian Franco Rodriguez. Almost as good as her jock strap was …

Joe eua

David Pittu as Joe Eula Instagram The real Joe Eula (left) Instagram

Halston’s secret mastermind earned the narrative it deserved when played by David Pittu. Joe Eula’s signature eyewear and talent with a brush are at the heart of the entire series.

Joel schumacher

Joel Schumacher played by Rory Culkin Instagram The real Joel Schumacher (middle) Instagram

Although his role is brief, Rory Culkin made a young Joel Schumacher in his complex relationship with Halston. Another behind the scenes tale that was yes to be recognized.

David Mahoney

Bill Pullman as David Mahoney Netflix The real David Mahoney Instagram

The brains behind Halston’s creativity. Bill Pullman recreates the tough decisions and rise of the fashion industry behind David Mahoney, the businessman who ran Halston.

Eleanor lambert

Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert Instagram The real Eleanor Lambert Instagram

Gilmore girls Kelly Bishop put fiery Eleanor Lambert on the pop culture map. The Battle of Versailles, the event that changed everything for American fashion, was orchestrated by Lambert, the ultimate publicist. Halston the re-creation of the Parisian salon was almost as fabulous.

Filming locations

Walking in Halston’s glamorous footsteps in the 1970s is no small feat in New York where the city is constantly reinventing itself. The mastery of cinematography for the series fooled us when we found out that it was being filmed completely in the United States. It’s incredibly beautiful how no one set foot in France for the famous 1973 Battle of Versailles fashion show where Halston represented American fashion alongside Oscar de la Renta, Stephen Burrows, Bill Blass and Anne Klein.

Bergdorf goodman

The fashion designer began in American fashion history in the department store where he designed and managed the headwear department from 1958 to 1968. The department store is still a fashion destination.

Netflix Bergdorf goodman

Halston’s first studio

On 68th Street and Madison Avenue, Halston sets up his first studio. The ground floor becomes his first storefront on 813 Madison Avenue where the wealthy and prestigious would buy and grab the attention of the designer. This is where her team Joe Eula, Elsa Peretti and Joel Schumacher came together to create the disco dream.

JOJO WHILDEN / NETFLIX Halston

Central park

It was during a walk in the park that Eleanor Lambert convinced Halston to join four other American designers in raising funds for the restoration of Versailles. The designer crossed Bow Bridge and walked down the Central Park Mall.

ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA / NETFLIX Central park

Park Lane Hotel

Starting a fashion business requires massive investment, and Halston got his first victory when he met David Mahoney at the hotel’s restaurant on the second floor.

ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA / NETFLIX Park Lane Hotel

Loew Jersey Theater

The Versailles opera house where the guests watched the battle was actually filmed separately. The French-style theater in Jersey City which was established in 1929 with a neo-baroque and rococo style.

ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA / NETFLIX Loews Theater

Office moved to the Olympic tower

Halston’s headquarters were located at the Olympic Tower at 641 Fifth Avenue next to the Gothic Revival St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Halston had a fully mirrored workspace, where the designer was always watching you and you always seemed to be in a photographic perspective. The skyscraper was built in 1973 by the architectural firm Skimore Owings and Merril. The creations of designer Elsa Peretti of Tiffany are said to have inspired the interior of the T. Today the ground floor is reserved for retail purchases.

Halston

Studio 54

The frequent clubs with glamorous guests such as Andy Warhol, Liza Minnelli, Mick and Bianca Jagger, and many more in the famous nightclub before owners Ian Schrager and Steve Rubell were jailed for corporate tax evasion. The nightclub’s legacy lives on on Netflix where it has been recreated entirely to the fullest imagination from the photographs of socialites and stories from The Last Party by Anthony Haden-Guest.

Netflix Halston

Halston’s house

The Halston Residence designed by architect Paul Rudolph sold for $ 18 million in 2019. The series recreated the interior living room of a Modernist home in Red Hook. The series was aimed at an interpretation of modern interior design, not an exact replica of the designer’s living space.