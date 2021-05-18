WWII wedding dress will be on display at the New Orleans Museum

Deany Keith had curly hair and teased Thursday morning for her media appearances, a 93-year-old it girl.

Tucked away in a neat little apartment in the retirement community of Country Meadows, she’s the hottest name in York County right now, her story is true published in the New York Times.

What is extraordinary about her is the piece of history she had hung in her closet. What is less extraordinary but just as beautiful is the life that began the day she wore this silk dress, a German parachute wedding dress.

The dress

Deany Powers met young farmer Clint Keith during WWII at a barn square dance.

You have a conversation, and he picks you up next week and next week and next week, and then he stayed with me for 72 years, she said with a smile.

These seven decades began on August 23, 1947 in the HerCorning, New York neighborhood. It was a simple ceremony with only their families present, followed by a buffet dinner. Clint wanted an arch of flowers at the wedding; Deany just wanted to be married to him.

The whole affair was planned by her mother, including the dress.

Fabric was scarce during and after WWII, but the family did have a huge piece of silk in their possession. Deanys’ older brother, PrestonPowers, had served in WWII. From his service, he returned home with three precious objects: the Silver Star, a Purple Heart and a German silk parachute that would become the wedding dress of his little sisters.

Her mother and a local seamstress made the dress.

It had little buttons on the sleeves, Deany says. It was beautiful.

The wedding

On the door of Deanys Country Meadows’ apartment is a nameplate: Clint and Deany Keith.

They got married when she was 19 and he was 20. During their early years together, they traveled the country.

Clint, the son of a farmer, entered the Navy and then became an engineer at IBM, settling with his wife in New York.

Fifteen years after their marriage, Deany and Clint, unable to have their own children, adopted twins, Jerry and Terry; her daughter Paula was adopted a few years later. The children had found a home with two people in need of family.

Clint built a house for the family, every element, according to Deany, and those four of his family were the most important part of it. On the roof one day at work, Clint came down the ladder because one of the twins just wanted a balloon inflated.

They wrestled together, they went tobogganing together, Deany said. Clint even refurbished a 1928 boat that the family would ride on the Hudson River, staying there two or three nights at a time.

“It was a great life we ​​had,” she says. “Really and really.”

Deany lived with a bone disease that put her in the hospital as a young girl, but she never told her children. They didn’t know she had to wear orthopedic back support to pick them up and carry them.

When Clint retired and the kids graduated from school, they moved to Colorado, a high altitude location to give Deany a break from his severe allergies.

Clint became a hang gliding instructor there, and she was the hang glider driver, never able to glide because of her back but willing to descend the mountainsides to retrieve the hang gliders at the end of their trip.

As the Keiths turned 90, they moved to Pennsylvania. Jerry lives just five minutes from Country Meadows and Terry lives in the upstate. Paula remains in Colorado.

In 2019, Clint was suffering from memory and health issues when he became very ill. On December 23, after a few days of unconsciousness, a nurse slipped a pillow behind him, he opened his eyes and smiled at his bride.

This is the last photo I have of him, and it’s beautiful because he knew me, she said.

A donation of silk

Years ago, Deany pulled her wedding dress out of the closet. She thought he should go in the trash after languishing for so long. Not even a dry cleaner would take it, lest it collapse.

Her friend from Colorado, Phara Bourque, suggested that she donate it to a museum and often reminded her to do so.

So last year Deany wrote a letter, and in October she got a response. The National WWII Museum in New Orleans wanted to exhibit it.

It was her first year without her husband, a year of pandemic and closures, but the dress had given her hope.

This allowed him to survive last year, Bourque said. It gave him a purpose.

Kim Strong can be reached at [email protected]