Deany Keith had curly hair and teased Thursday morning for her media appearances, a 93-year-old it girl.

Tucked away in a neat little apartment in the retirement community of Country Meadows, she’s the hottest name in York County right now, her story is true published in the New York Times.

What is extraordinary about her is the piece of history she had hung in her closet. What is less extraordinary but just as beautiful is the life that began the day she wore this silk dress, a German parachute wedding dress.

Deany Keith wearing her silk wedding dress made from a German parachute.

The dress

Deany Powers met young farmer Clint Keith during WWII at a barn square dance.

You have a conversation, and he picks you up next week and next week and next week, and then he stayed with me for 72 years, she said with a smile.

These seven decades began on August 23, 1947 in the HerCorning, New York neighborhood. It was a simple ceremony with only their families present, followed by a buffet dinner. Clint wanted an arch of flowers at the wedding; Deany just wanted to be married to him.

The whole affair was planned by her mother, including the dress.

Fabric was scarce during and after WWII, but the family did have a huge piece of silk in their possession. Deanys’ older brother, PrestonPowers, had served in WWII. From his service, he returned home with three precious objects: the Silver Star, a Purple Heart and a German silk parachute that would become the wedding dress of his little sisters.

Her mother and a local seamstress made the dress.

It had little buttons on the sleeves, Deany says. It was beautiful.

The wedding

On the door of Deanys Country Meadows’ apartment is a nameplate: Clint and Deany Keith.

They got married when she was 19 and he was 20. During their early years together, they traveled the country.

Clint, the son of a farmer, entered the Navy and then became an engineer at IBM, settling with his wife in New York.

