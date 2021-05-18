Amanda Holden goes to the movies in a ridiculous dress, fans call her ‘perfect’





As theaters opened across the country yesterday, many of us will be eager to come back to the big screen to see our favorite movies. Maybe some of us will dress for the occasion … Amanda Holden certainly did what she rocked at the Odeon Cinema on Monday May 17th in the heart of Leicester Square wearing the most flamboyant of dresses. She was there with 39-year-old Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, with whom she regularly features on Heart Radio. The two were dressed for a more spectacular occasion, it seemed. It was the first of a trio of Amanda’s social media posts showcasing her feathered outfit captioned ‘birds of a feather’. In an Instagram video, she is seen waltzing the red carpet in the Odeon as she clings to her extremely long dress – fit to sweep any floor. She goes up to the counter and orders some popcorn, a simple act that many of us haven’t experienced in ages. Amanda then posed for the camera, popcorn in hand and a dress hanging out majestically in the background. Here is the video: For more London news and features delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter here . Fans were in love with her dress calling her ‘perfect’ and ‘princess of paradise’. It certainly suits someone playing the part of Cinderella! One fan even called her “the prettiest flamingo in movies,” which we can’t deny as her dress resembles the feathers of a beautiful bird, although not pink. Ashley’s dress was a peach-colored strapless dress with ruffles and showed the dancer’s legs. Amanda then shared a music video with her co-host, tossing popcorn in the air, much like a student’s graduation ceremony. She wrote: Celebrate today !! “ It’s a moment to remember as cinemas, museums, indoor restaurants and bars reopen to the capital. The question is, will you wear something this bold on your next trip to see The Avengers.







