Sustainable Wedding Dresses The Loop

We all know the basics of making your wardrobe more sustainable: supporting the right brands, embracing rental fashions, and buying second-hand are all good first steps to being greener. But fashion goes so much further than what’s just hanging in your wardrobe – it’s what happens before you buy an item or after you’re done with it that is so vital to saving our planet. is why it is so important to learn about the life cycle of a garment. .

Despite all of this information available, it can be difficult to apply these lessons to other areas of life. Take wedding day, for example, which is arguably a very unsustainable concept. You’re spending a lot of money on a dress you’ll only wear once, not to mention arming the rest of the bride, as well as investing in other bespoke decorations and wedding favors that are probably for single use.

With more and more brides hopefully getting married this year as restrictions begin to ease – and many postponed 2020 celebrations can finally take place – how can we be greener on D-Day ?

The loop, a London-based luxury bridal clothing resale site, is working to make the industry more sustainable by promoting circular fashion. The site sells a selection of pre-loved models coveted for the modern bride, with classic bridal brands like Jenny Packham and Ghost alongside more contemporary labels like Stand Studio and Khaite. We spoke to The Loop founders, friends Grace Richmond and Abi Gadsby, to learn more about their business and stay green during wedding season.

How did you come up with the concept of The Loop?

Grace Richmond: “We have been friends for years and share a love for style, clothing and shopping for them in a thrifty, responsible and conscious manner. After both feeling the repercussions of Covid-19 last summer, we decided to create an Instagram account, Grace and Gadsby, which aimed to broadly refine our ideas for promoting pre-loved luxury – from the bride to bridesmaids, wedding guests and wardrobe advice.

“Many brides wanted help, either finding last-minute registry attire or just knowing where to look for a dress for the big day. We found that the brides were eager to explore the road second hand, but something was stopping them. More often than not, people don’t know where to start looking for second-hand bridal wear, and they don’t have the energy or time to search. “

Abi Gadsby: “We both felt that we needed more of a bridge between designer ready-to-wear and bridal wear. Our selection of dresses includes modern and coveted pieces, with pre-loved styles and treasures from cult brands like Cult Gaia, Brandon Maxwell and Khaite. ”

What do you think your service is changing in the wedding industry?

AG: “There is a huge space to connect the dots between designer ready-to-wear and traditional bridal wear, especially when shopping online. Then we also want to add the factor of sustainability – upholding circularity, transparency and pre-loved luxury.

“Although small, with a small selection of items at the moment, we hope to maintain a level of assurance as we grow to be responsive to all. We want to make it an inspiring and coveted place to shop for bridal wear and make pre-loved wedding dress shopping more common, less risky, and a little less archaic. More and more brides are looking for something that they can wear over and over again, or dye pink or cut the hem and make it a mini dress, so we want to offer something beyond the traditional dress in Meringue.

What would you like people to know more about sustainability and the wedding industry?

GR: “Weddings are arguably one of the biggest and most monumental days in people’s lives; we fully understand why they want it to be extravagant and a day to remember. As with most events, everything is usually designed to only happen for one occasion, which means putting a lot of single-use materials into creating bespoke and personalized decorations, table settings, flowers, outfits – only so that they will never be used again.

“It is certainly not an isolated problem just for weddings; so many of our daily events are unnecessary. It’s about thinking more about what goes into creating a wedding – seasonal menus, seasonal flowers, less plastic, recycling wine bottles. You can be tasteful, durable and have an amazing marriage. “

AG: “From a packaging perspective, that’s why we created The Loop. Brides can pay attention to where they buy their outfit or even just sell it back to us. Put your bridesmaids in something they’ll wear again, rent their dresses, or buy them second-hand. We encourage the groom and the groomsmen to do the same. “

You have such a nice mix of brands, why was it important for you to cater to so many different audiences and tastes?

GR: “Women are now looking for outfits to suit various occasions; weddings last longer and become two or three day events. Now, ever-changing regulations, a precarious economy, and a slight departure from tradition mean that many women instinctively seek something that feels practical, affordable, and responsible.

“With that in mind, we decided to cover three main types of outfit styles: the big day dress, the party dress, and the registrar outfit. These are the three areas where brides have come to us for outfit ideas. We trust our sense of style, we are aware of what the most demanded pieces could be, coveted brands, and we have a mix of styles – long, short, mini pants. We made sure to get good quality, fun, modern and stylish pieces.

Do you think more brides will move away from tradition in favor of more contemporary dresses after the pandemic?

AG: “Certainly we are seeing more and more brides wanting a contemporary dress for their small weddings. We believe there will be a shift in mindset and maybe the big traditional white wedding will become more of a novelty. That said, after the pandemic, we will appreciate larger-scale events more than ever.

Why do you think some brides don’t think about buying vintage or pre-loved dresses?

GR: “First, we think it comes down to experience and knowing where to start; this is a much more difficult starting point than when buying new. With that said, there is something incredibly special about buying a brand new dress for your wedding day. This is the only time you can go there, so why not let it be new? Why not go shopping in all the stores? “

AG: “For us, we want to present another space in the bridal arena to offer something a little different and cut the risk for brides in half when shopping for pre-loved ones. As stylists, we both feel completely confident when we sift through hundreds of shoddy photos on resale sites where the items are wrinkled, lifeless and limp, that we can find beauty. We saw this beautiful Valentino heart embroidered dress, and I could imagine it with a veil on the floor for extra drama, but if you had seen the seller’s photo you wouldn’t have looked twice. “

GR: “Finding a dress for a wedding day is an incredibly exciting process, and finding a second-hand option quickly becomes part of it. No less new and no less special, buying a second-hand part is simply an opportunity to consciously extend the history of an item. As more and more women search for outfits suitable for various occasions, we believe that traditional bridal wear can sometimes seem outdated or inflexible. “

What is The Loop doing to make sure it is as sustainable a business as possible?

AG: “Our mission at The Loop is to be considerate, attentive and responsible at all levels of operation, from our packaging to our shipping to our dry cleaning. We are here to develop and nurture these well-intentioned concepts, and most importantly to share them with the community that we are trying to create as well.

“We are working on having a diverse range of sizes on our site, but since we are a small team with only a limited number of hands and hours to find all of these special dresses, photograph them and put them on the site, we can do not provide a range of sizes for all at all times. We aim to respond to everyone and everyone; we want to encourage everyone to get involved in the pre-loved luxury bridal wear business. “

What’s next for The Loop?

GR: “No more drops of pre-loved or vintage luxury designer pieces that can also pass as bridal wear. There’s this insane Chanel number we’re watching. We also have a lot of pre-loved shoes that we can’t wait to get started with. Bridesmaid dresses, wedding guest looks, and occasion outfits are also on the list, so watch this space. ”

