PHOTO: Stacey Solomon shares a taste of the ‘dream’ wedding dress
(via Instagram)
Stacey Solomon shared a taste of her ‘dreamy’ wedding dress ahead of her big day with her partner, Joe Swash.
the Cowardly women star kept fans up to date with all the details of her wedding, which is due to take place at the couple’s home in July.
Although most brides like to keep their wedding dress a secret until broad daylight, Stacey couldn’t help but share her plans.
Taking stories on Instagram, Stacey revealed that she had yet to be able to go shopping, but she did share some design ideas for her dress, describing it as her “ dream dress. ”
She writes, “I’m so late with our wedding. I couldn’t go and try on anything … But here are some drawing ideas on how I imagine the dress of my dreams.”
The dress has a slight off the shoulder neckline, with a beaded bodice and a slit in the skirt.
Looked.
Stacey shared a preview of her plans for her dress. (via Instagram)
Stacey and Joe announced their engagement in December, after Joe got on his knees over Christmas.
Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Stacey wrote “To the moon and back. I have no words.”
Couples with four sons should all be heavily involved in the celebrations.
It’s a celebrity wedding we’re DIEING to see!
