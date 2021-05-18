Charred body of a woman with a black dress, a scorpion tattoo was found in the Ocean Breeze ditch in 1991. It is a mystery that has spanned 3 decades. | The unresolved

STATEN ISLAND, NY A black dress, a scorpion tattoo, two gold chains, a ring watch, 30 cents and a pack of Newport cigarettes.

That’s all investigators must have identified the clubbed body of a young woman found in an Ocean Breeze ditch in 1991. Her identity remains unknown and her homicide remains unsolved.

The woman’s body was found on September 20, 1991 in front of 777 Seaview Ave., the South Beach Psychiatric Center, according to Advance / SILive.com files.

At the time, police speculated that she had been killed the day before by strangulation and more than a dozen hammer blows to the back of the head.

The woman, described as white and in her 20s with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes, was found with her hands cuffed behind her back and burned after being sprayed with an accelerator. Police said she was 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighed around 115 pounds.

A scorpion tattoo found the body of a woman found on September 19, 1991 (NamUs)

High-profile leads were followed by detectives on the case.

An image of her red and blue scorpion tattoo on her right buttock has been shared several times in the years since the discovery in an attempt to gain the attention of someone who knew her or a tattoo artist who recognized the work.

A 13-inch hammer commonly used in auto body shops was found under his body with the name Loyd L. inscribed on its hilt, police said. It was believed to be the weapon used in the homicide.

Her dress was purchased from a California manufacturer just months before her death, according to an investigation. Detectives even considered that it was possible that she was a recent immigrant to the country whose relatives did not know her fate because no one had come forward to identify her.

This image of a bloodstained hammer found under the woman’s body ran in the Advance in 1992. The woman was described as being white, in her early twenties, about five feet seven inches and weighing about 115 pounds. She had shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She had two gold chains around her neck and wore a wristwatch.

Even larger clues have been fought.

Police watched to see if she was possibly employed by Clyde Beatty-Cole Brothers Circus at the time of her murder, according to Advance / SILive.com archives, and the case was investigated by investigators probing the serial killer’s murders self-proclaimed Long Island. Joel Rifkin.

All the leads have led to the same frustration of the result.

We’ve been there for a month and a half now. We were running out of time, NYPD Lt. William Quinn said in November 2001. We reached out to the public to try to reach this family of girls so they could have a decent funeral.

Nationwide alerts and reports of missing persons across the country failed to reveal the identity of the woman, and then Inspector William Calhoun, who was the commander of the detective office of Staten Islands, said his detectives had gone through all options to identify him.

We have been all over the world with his prints, he told Advance in 1993.

Without an identity, she was buried in an unmarked grave on Hart Island.

Tosano Simonetti, the NYPD district commander in the early years of the case, said the gruesome murder was probably the most unusual case since I’ve been here.

The case is one of more than a dozen cases of unidentified human remains on Staten Island in decades, Advance / SILive.com reported.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to call the NYPDs Crime Stoppers helpline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA ( 74782). The public can also submit advice on Crime Stoppers Website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

