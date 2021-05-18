Judge sets more than $ 1 million bail for suspects in Polaris shooting on March 3





Two Columbus men charged in a March shooting inside the Polaris Fashion Place have now each had their bonds set for over $ 1 million by a Delaware County judge during their initial court appearances. Anthony Deshawn Truss Jr., 21, appeared Monday for a virtual arraignment hearing in Delaware County Jail, where Common Plea Court Judge David M. Gormley set his bail at 1.2 million of dollars. Truss’ appearance came nearly two weeks after LevonSommervill, 25, appeared on May 4 before Gormley, where the judge set his bail at $ 1.5 million. According to court records, Truss and Sommerville were each indicted by a Delaware County grand jury at the end of April on several counts, including assault, panic and unlawful possession of a firearm when a previous felony conviction prohibits it following a shooting on March 3. reported inside the Polaris Fashion Place. Sommerville’s case is scheduled for a jury trial on July 13, according to court records. After Columbus police identified Truss and Sommerville as suspects in the shooting, the two were at large for more than a month before U.S. Marshals arrested them in Georgia in April following a hunt. the multi-agency man. Truss, from the East Side, was arrested on April 7 in Covington, Ga., While Sommerville, from Columbus’ Northeast Side, was arrested on April 12 in Tucker, Ga, according to the US Marshals Service. Read more:The two suspects in the first Polaris shooting arrested in Georgia by the US marshals It was around 12:30 p.m. on March 3 that Columbus Police said Truss and Sommerville traded guns after the twogot in an argument. The clash began in the Carter’s / Osh Kosh B’Gosh store when Somerville is suspected of shooting Truss at close range, but it spilled over into the main area of ​​the mall when Truss rekindled the fire as Sommerville was walking away, police said. No one was injured in the shooting. Once the men were identified by police as suspects, a task force led by U.S. marshals was formed because investigators believed they had fled across state lines. Assembled at the behest of the Columbus Police Division, the South Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team consisted of members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for Criminal Investigations and Franklin County and Delaware. sheriffs offices. ATFeven offered a $ 5,000 rewardfor more information on the whereabouts of Truss and Sommerville. The March 3 shoot was the first two shooting incidents broke out inside the mall in two weeks. [email protected] @EricLagatta

