High-end men’s homewear is coming of age in India

TThe past year has brought a huge change not only in our daily life, but also in the way we perceive fashion. In the pre-COVID world, menswear was limited to formal blazers and collared shirts and loungewear never went beyond these much loved and lived-in items that by no means could be worn at all. by being productive.

Homewear as a category has only started to gain acceptance around the world in the last decade. The younger generation believes in working hard and relaxing well. They want to feel and look relaxed while they relax and therefore have started to demand high quality and affordable indoor clothing. The pandemic has changed everything. Lockouts and the resulting work at home standards meant that almost everyone was at home 24 × 7. Formal wear and jeans took a back seat in the wardrobe and the demand for tailored items. working comfortably from home has seen an unprecedented increase. An April 2020 report by management consultants Wazir Advisors predicted that indoor wear would be one of the first categories to recover from the economic impact of the foreclosure.

Reinventing wardrobe classics

One intriguing way to look at loungewear is to think of it as an overhaul or reinvention of current nightwear and home wear. Customers take what they feel most comfortable: boxers, sweatpants, pajamas, t-shirts, vests, etc. and look for ways to improve them. The resurgence of pajamas as loungewear is perhaps a good example of this. Not just India, but countries around the world have seen a huge increase in pajama sales since last March. According to statistics released by Amazon on its operations in India with a focus on Prime Day 2020, summer wear and home / lounge wear were among the most sought after in clothing.

T-shirts, boxers, vests – all your home basics have been reinvented. Gone are the days when customers bought these products without a second thought. They now enjoy an investment status in the wardrobe and it is well deserved. The superiority of well-fitting and comfortable clothing is no longer a secret, and customers are consciously looking for comfortable clothing that is not ordinary.

The trend

There’s a reason why men’s loungewear was rarely considered a style statement – men never gave much thought to what they wore around the house. For the majority of men, it was something that was worn after work, to be removed the next morning. The past year has changed that perception. Now loungewear is not just something for sleeping, but also for assisting video calls. They should be worn all day, every day, which means they should be thoughtful, crisp, and exceptionally comfortable. Men needed something less restrictive than suits and shirts, but a great upgrade from worn t-shirts and shorts. Thus, loungewear makes an entry into every man’s wardrobe. Whether it’s an interview, a work presentation, a sales pitch or even attending a Dalgona coffee workshop, the rules of chic and stylish loungewear.

John Lewis & Partners’ annual Show, Live & Look report revealed that in 2020 UK loungewear and leggings sales increased by 1,303% compared to May 2019. India saw a boom. similar trend to the second quarter of 2020. Q4-2020 – The e-commerce trends report, released by Unicommerce and Kearney, reported 37% year-on-year volume growth in the fashion segment and accessories and attributed it to the purchase of products such as comfort clothing, loungewear and nightwear. Most clients staying at home and demanding an outfit that

is suitable for the home, fashion brands around the world have adapted to this increase by launching or introducing special ranges of loungewear.

Why high-end indoor clothing for men?

The ideal blend of comfort and functionality is what makes loungewear in demand. As the demand for the category increased, so did people’s interest and expectations for it. As lockdown restrictions begin to ease, people are looking for something that can be worn indoors as well as indoors. They are looking for practical outfits without losing the comfort factor: zipped pockets, breathable fabric and covered elastic belts that do not roll.

If all indoor clothes were equal, men would rarely complain. The main differentiator here is the fabric. As more men embrace the concepts of self-care and self-love, they are becoming a major part of the loungewear boom. Customers want low-maintenance clothing that makes them feel better about themselves. They are ready to ditch the usual staple cotton and switch to premium, plant-based varieties like Supima cotton and bamboo cotton. The Shopifys 2021 report reaffirms this conviction: 83% of young consumers (18-34 years old) and 93% of them in the middle bracket (35-54) prefer to buy sustainable and green products.

With the perfect integration of loungewear into the new normal lifestyle, the category had never attracted so much attention. It is no longer something bought for a few uses and

then discarded. Customers are spending more time researching, increasing the value of their shopping cart, and seeing high-end loungewear as an absolute wardrobe staple.

The way to go

The change in consumer behavior may have been an effect of the pandemic, but it is here to stay. A 2020 report from Technavio projected that between 2020 and 2024, the loungewear and sleepwear market will grow by USD 19.5 billion. Although the numbers are from the pre-COVID era, the current scenario is quite normal, these numbers will surely be outdated.

A major boost to the acceptance and success of interior wear is its ease of use. Customers love to carry these products wherever they can – long trips, a short trip to the supermarket, etc. People are no longer willing to compromise on style or comfort as they get the best of both worlds in the form of loungewear. This balance will remain a priority in each customer’s preferences and its impact will play a major role in redefining fashion as we know it.