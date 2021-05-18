



Men's fashion pieces that get better with age Men's fashion pieces that get better with age Some things get better with age: cast iron pots, wine, Clooney or Beckham. Whichever you prefer. And this rule is also true for certain clothes. We live in a world of ever changing trends and throwaway fashion. So, it's good to know that there are things that are there for the long haul. From leather to denim, keep reading here at Men's fashion Ireland to discover the best men's clothing that gets better over time. Leather jacket Much like a human, cowhide will warp to tell the story of those who wear it. Good leather jackets will grip and mold along your joints and crevices for a better fit the longer you wear it. The color distortion along the elbows and around the pockets makes it even better. A high quality leather jacket will last you a lifetime. And, since it looks good in a number of occasions, it will collect as many stories as you want. Raw denim jeans Raw denim refers to denim that has not been washed at the manufacturing stage. This means that the dye adheres to the cotton in a deeper shade. For all jeans lovers, this has two advantages. First, cotton is softer and hugs your legs better. Second, the dye will take on unique characteristics over time. which means you will have a separate pair of jeans for you. Canvas shoes People seem to accept the lie that casual shoes should always look crisp. While this may be true for some luxury sneakers, pristine white shoes can seem too clinical. Sometimes more charming is a pair of battered Chuck Taylors. With cotton-based shoes, the dye will wear off and give an understated feel. And the rubber and canvas will mold to your feet over time. Leather shoes Preferably those that are well done. After all, they are the foundation that your outfit will be based on. Once broken in, a good pair of Oxfords or Derbies will mold to your feet and become more comfortable with each wear. Velvet dinner jacket This black tie feature will give a timeless quality to any formal event. Partly because of the decline of velvet, but also the evolution of the material over time. When the pile fibers stand up into a tufted pile, you will gently crush the rich fabric every time you wear it. As a result, you will have a blazer with a deep and distinct appearance that gets better with age. Men's fashion pieces that get better with age







